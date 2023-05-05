Tanya Tucker Shares New Single 'When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Does The Cowboy Go?)'

Tucker's new album will be released June 2.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Two-time Grammy-winning entertainment legend and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker's new song, "When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)," is debuting today.

Reflecting on the song, Tanya shares, "I was in LA, the night before the first session started. Brandi sent me a song, saying 'If you like it, we'll start with it. I gave it to Craig [Dillingham, Tanya's boyfriend] to listen to. He comes back in a minute, and I asked him, 'Did you like it?' and he says, 'Like it? Hell, I wrote it!' He'd never pitched it to me, but Brandi did. It's one of those songs that just stays with you."

"When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)" is the second song unveiled from Tanya's highly-anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound, which will be released June 2 on Fantasy Records (pre-order/pre-save).

Ahead of the release, album track, "Kindness," recently debuted, of which Music Row declares, "Pensive and powerful...the living legend exudes enduring charisma in this stunning, stirring performance," while Consequence praises, "the track really centers Tucker's classic voice as she recalls her storied life with a sense of hard-fought strength."

Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following the release of Tanya's landmark 2019 album, While I'm Livin'. Her first new album in 17 years, While I'm Livin' reintroduced Tanya to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, "Bring My Flowers Now."

Sweet Western Sound stands on Tanya's exquisitely warm and wizened vocals and a spectacular collection of cut-deep songs-an assertive and confident declaration of vitality and purpose from an irrepressible and irreplaceable country music icon.

In addition to songs by Tanya, Carlile and Jennings, the album features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns and Craig Dillingham as well as a voicemail-generated rhyme from Tanya's hero and close friend, the late great Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

In celebration of the new music, Tanya will kick off her "Sweet Western Sound Tour" this summer including a special "Texas Takeover" run with shows at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall, Helotes' John T. Floore's Country Store, Houston's Heights Theater (two nights) and Fort Worth's Billy Bob's. Additional stops along the tour include New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, Knoxville, TN and Fayetteville, AR. See below for tour itinerary. Additional dates to be announced soon.

"Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I'm excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor," says Tanya. "It's ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn't know if we'd be working together again on a new album after While I'm Livin'!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we're MAGIC together, and I'm starting to believe her!!!!"

TANYA TUCKER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 12-Biloxi, MS-Golden Nugget Casino

May 13-Lake Charles, LA-Golden Nugget Casino

May 18-Prior Lake, MN-Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

May 20-Saint Michael, ND-Spirit Lake Casino

June 3-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

June 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

June 11-George, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 17-Martinsville, IN-Morgan County Fairgrounds+

June 23-Lubbock, TX-The Buddy Holly Hall

June 24-Helotes, TX-John T. Floore's Country Store

June 27-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

June 28-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

June 30-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's

July 1-Miami, OK-Buffalo Run Casino

July 22-Fort St. John, BC-Energetic County Fair

July 26-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

July 30-White Sulphur Springs, MT-Red Ants Pants Music Festival

September 7-Marietta, OH-The Peoples Bank Theatre (on-sale May 1)

September 9-Orillia, ON-Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on-sale date TBA)

September 14-New York, NY-SummerStage in Central Park

September 15-Shippensburg, PA-H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

September 22-Florence, KY-Turfway Park Event Center

September 23-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater#

September 28-Knoxville, TN-Tennessee Theatre

September 29-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 4-Fayetteville, AR-Walton Arts Center - Baum Walker Hall

*with The Highwomen
+co-headline with Ashley McBryde and special guests Neal McCoy and Easton Corbin
#with Brandi Carlile

Photo credit: Derrek Kupish




RELATED STORIES - Music

will.i.am Drop The Formula With Lil Wayne Photo
will.i.am Drop 'The Formula' With Lil Wayne

In a first-of-its kind collaboration, multi-platinum and GRAMMY® Award-winning international music icon and motor racing enthusiast will.i.am today launched a new single and his first solo release in a decade, “THE FORMULA” featuring Lil Wayne with Formula 1.

Turnpike Troubadours Return With New Album A Cat in the Rain Photo
Turnpike Troubadours Return With New Album 'A Cat in the Rain'

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals’ Fame Recording Studios and Dave’s Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain marks a long-awaited return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019. With these ten new songs, Turnpike Troubadours is back with a refreshed perspective on the authentic songwriting.

Sorry Mom Releases Teeth Single Photo
Sorry Mom Releases 'Teeth' Single

Punk trio Sorry Mom have shared another new single from their forthcoming album babyface. Now, fans can stream “Teeth”, an emotional track about complicated parent-child relationships. The album features recent singles “Shaving My Legs” and “Hiccup”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

Bruno Major Unveils First New Single in Three Years Photo
Bruno Major Unveils First New Single in Three Years

U.K. singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bruno Major reveals his new single “We Were Never Really Friends'' and an accompanying music video via Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings. He also announces a run of international tour dates spanning the rest of the year. Tickets go on sale on May 12th and may be purchased now.


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET