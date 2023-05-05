Tanya Tucker Shares New Single 'When The Rodeo Is Over (Where Does The Cowboy Go?)'

Two-time Grammy-winning entertainment legend and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker's new song, "When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)," is debuting today.

Reflecting on the song, Tanya shares, "I was in LA, the night before the first session started. Brandi sent me a song, saying 'If you like it, we'll start with it. I gave it to Craig [Dillingham, Tanya's boyfriend] to listen to. He comes back in a minute, and I asked him, 'Did you like it?' and he says, 'Like it? Hell, I wrote it!' He'd never pitched it to me, but Brandi did. It's one of those songs that just stays with you."

"When the Rodeo is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)" is the second song unveiled from Tanya's highly-anticipated new album, Sweet Western Sound, which will be released June 2 on Fantasy Records (pre-order/pre-save).

Ahead of the release, album track, "Kindness," recently debuted, of which Music Row declares, "Pensive and powerful...the living legend exudes enduring charisma in this stunning, stirring performance," while Consequence praises, "the track really centers Tucker's classic voice as she recalls her storied life with a sense of hard-fought strength."

Produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio following the release of Tanya's landmark 2019 album, While I'm Livin'. Her first new album in 17 years, While I'm Livin' reintroduced Tanya to a new generation and went on to win the GRAMMY for Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song for its poignant single, "Bring My Flowers Now."

Sweet Western Sound stands on Tanya's exquisitely warm and wizened vocals and a spectacular collection of cut-deep songs-an assertive and confident declaration of vitality and purpose from an irrepressible and irreplaceable country music icon.

In addition to songs by Tanya, Carlile and Jennings, the album features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, JT Nero, Billy Don Burns and Craig Dillingham as well as a voicemail-generated rhyme from Tanya's hero and close friend, the late great Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

In celebration of the new music, Tanya will kick off her "Sweet Western Sound Tour" this summer including a special "Texas Takeover" run with shows at Lubbock's Buddy Holly Hall, Helotes' John T. Floore's Country Store, Houston's Heights Theater (two nights) and Fort Worth's Billy Bob's. Additional stops along the tour include New York, NY, Atlanta, GA, Knoxville, TN and Fayetteville, AR. See below for tour itinerary. Additional dates to be announced soon.

"Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I'm excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor," says Tanya. "It's ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn't know if we'd be working together again on a new album after While I'm Livin'!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we're MAGIC together, and I'm starting to believe her!!!!"

TANYA TUCKER CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 12-Biloxi, MS-Golden Nugget Casino

May 13-Lake Charles, LA-Golden Nugget Casino

May 18-Prior Lake, MN-Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

May 20-Saint Michael, ND-Spirit Lake Casino

June 3-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

June 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

June 11-George, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 17-Martinsville, IN-Morgan County Fairgrounds+

June 23-Lubbock, TX-The Buddy Holly Hall

June 24-Helotes, TX-John T. Floore's Country Store

June 27-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

June 28-Houston, TX-The Heights Theater

June 30-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's

July 1-Miami, OK-Buffalo Run Casino

July 22-Fort St. John, BC-Energetic County Fair

July 26-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom

July 30-White Sulphur Springs, MT-Red Ants Pants Music Festival

September 7-Marietta, OH-The Peoples Bank Theatre (on-sale May 1)

September 9-Orillia, ON-Casino Rama Entertainment Centre (on-sale date TBA)

September 14-New York, NY-SummerStage in Central Park

September 15-Shippensburg, PA-H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center

September 22-Florence, KY-Turfway Park Event Center

September 23-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater#

September 28-Knoxville, TN-Tennessee Theatre

September 29-Atlanta, GA-Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 4-Fayetteville, AR-Walton Arts Center - Baum Walker Hall

*with The Highwomen

+co-headline with Ashley McBryde and special guests Neal McCoy and Easton Corbin

#with Brandi Carlile

Photo credit: Derrek Kupish