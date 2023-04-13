Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tank and The Bangas Premiere STUTS Remix of 'No ID'

Apr. 13, 2023  

Acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas unveil their new song, "DM Pretty." Written as an original piece from vocalist Tarriona "Tank" Ball's poetry collection, the song is meant to be empowering. "DM Pretty" is currently trending on TikTok, peaking at #8 in the U.S. and #67 globally.

"I wrote 'DM Pretty' so that women could know that they are beautiful, dope, sexy, smart and obviously pretty," says Ball. "I also love when people really listen to the poem in its entirety to see why he's sliding into her DM's.... It starts off with a compliment at about 2 A.M. in hopes that charm can get them what they really want but if she already knows that she won't be so quick to flatter.... My hope is that real conversations can happen around this poem and people can truly feel seen through its intent."

In addition, the group will take their lauded live show on the road this spring with a run of headline dates. Kicking off on March 9 in Fort Worth, TX, the tour includes stops at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, Portland's Revolution Hall, Seattle's Neumos, Denver's Bluebird Theater and more. See below for a complete tour routing.

Most recently, the band's third studio album, Red Balloon, received a nomination for "Best Progressive R&B Album" at the 2023 Grammy Awards. This milestone follows the band's "Best New Artist" nomination in 2020.

Red Balloon was released in May on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady. The latest work has evolved and pushes the band to a new level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America, while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise.

Throughout their career, the group has performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Austin City Limits" and "The Today Show." Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Tank and The Bangas are Tarriona "Tank" Ball (lead vocals), Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Norman Spence (keys).

TOUR DATES

March 9 /// Fort Worth, TX /// Tulips
March 11 /// Santa Fe, NM /// Tumbleroot Distillery
March 12 /// Phoenix, AZ /// The Crescent Ballroom
March 13 /// Solana Beach, CA /// Belly Up
March 15 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Teragram Ballroom
March 17 /// Portland, OR /// Revolution Hall
March 19 /// Seattle, WA /// Neumos
March 21 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// Metro
March 22 /// Denver, CO /// Bluebird Theater
March 25 /// Fort Collins, CO /// Washington's
March 26 /// Omaha, NE /// The Waiting Room
March 28 /// Lexington, KY /// The Burl
March 29 /// Asheville, NC /// The Grey Eagle
March 31 /// Knoxville, TN /// Big Ears Festival
April 1 /// Huntsville, AL /// The Merry Widow
April 2 /// Memphis, TN /// 1884 Lounge
May 2 /// New Orleans, LA /// Daze Between New Orleans
May 13 /// Mill Valley, CA /// Mill Valley Music Festival
May 19 /// Bentonville, AR /// FreshGrass / Bentonville



