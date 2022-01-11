Tammy Rogers & Thomm Jutz Release 'Long Gone' From Forthcoming Album

Parallel creative paths and a singular chance meeting of Tammy Rogers and Thomm Jutz are the origins of the duo's forthcoming album, Surely Will Be Singing which releases on Jan. 21 via Mountain Fever Records (pre-order or pre-save here).

And today, bluegrass and Americana fans are treated to the album's final single, "Long Gone"-available to stream now. Rogers came up with the song's title, taking the classic bluegrass train theme and turning it on its head. "In my mind, 'Long Gone' is set in the 1920s, a time of great social movement and upheaval," writes Jutz. "I picture a young man from the country who is either going to catch the train his lover is on, or stay left behind. What's he going to do? Stick with the old or go somewhere new?"

"This song is a reminder to all of us that no matter what we do, time is short, and we had better get to doing what we're supposed to do," says Jutz.

Surely Will Be Singing is a twelve-song collection culled from the 140+ songs King and Jutz have written over the years. "We'd always talked about making a duo record," Jutz says. "We're both very serious about what we do but we're also very easygoing in the way we approach things. That's at the heart of how we write. We're both willing to see where things naturally go. I love that because at the end of the day, we usually wind up with something I wouldn't have come up with on my own," Rogers adds.

Previously, Rogers and Jutz released "The Tree of Life," another single from the album which explores the concept of duality, something the duo were discussing after having read the writing of Joseph Campbell.

Listen to the new single here: