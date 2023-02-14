Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'



The song is from the indie rock musical Wendy, My Darling.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Television executive and indie rock musician Tammy Glover is a true Renaissance woman. She wrote, arranged, produced, and performs and sings the newly released single "LA, I Love You," a tune poised to become a favorite among Angelenos.

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, a collection of twelve original, witty, and resonant indie rock songs from Glover that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name.

"LA, I Love You" is a sweet and breezy shot of badly needed optimism that captures the sunny disposition of the City of Angels ("We're only one hit away"). It's packed with specific geographic shout-outs from Forest Lawn to Griffith Park that will resonate with locals.

The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from "New York, New York" to "(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town" and "I Love L.A." As Glover sings: "When the light is fading, you radiate -- a shining star in any state."

In addition to the album, Glover has produced a series of music videos to accompany the songs and the whole piece is part of an acclaimed stage show WENDY, MY DARLING which has been compared to "Wicked by way of Alanis Morrissette." The Indie rock musical is a modern take on the classic "Peter Pan" story, which finds a grown-up Wendy Darling (one of the world's most famous yet least examined literary characters) reclaiming her magic (without the need for fairies and pixie dust).

Embracing her agency as an adult, she makes her own magic. Full of wit and catchy pop hooks, the show playfully explores the impact of storytelling and storytellers in our collective culture.

The "not-so-solo," one-woman show stars April Wish as Wendy and uses video pieces, zoom calls, texts, and phone calls to build out the story. It also features Busy Philipps playing Wendy's BFF, and Jon Cryer playing her agent.

The show played at two Canadian Fringe Festivals, winning awards at both (Fundy Fringe and Vancouver Fringe Festivals), prompting the Vancouver Sun to highlight the sold-out run as one of the Top 5 shows to see at the Festival. Glover and her collaborators are taking the show out again throughout 2023 - with performances slated for the spring at LA's Whitefire Theatre and more to come.

ABOUT TAMMY GLOVER

Tammy Glover started her professional career in a house band at MTV. She's toured the world with Sparks, as the drummer for the beloved underground band anchored by brothers Ron and Russell Mael and she appears in The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright's celebrated documentary about the band. She's also one-half of the indie rock band Thorcraft Cobra. She's also a television producer, most recently serving as VP of Production for TNT/tbs/Tru-TV, a division of Warner Bros Discover.

She's also a wife and mother (her son sings backup on the record). Unsurprisingly - she's based in her beloved Los Angeles.



