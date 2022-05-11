Tami Neilson Shares 'Baby, You're A Gun'

Award-winning country soul singer-songwriter Tami Neilson has shared "Baby, You're A Gun," available today via Outside Music at all DSPs and streaming services. A striking lyric video premieres today at YouTube.

"Baby, You're A Gun" marks the latest single from Neilson's game-changing fifth studio album, KINGMAKER, due via Outside Music on Friday, July 15. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now here.

With sweeping strings arranged by award-winning composer/arranger Victoria Kelly and the sound of a lonesome whistle that conjures the cinematic spirit of classic Hollywood Westerns, "Baby, You're a Gun" sees Neilson exploring society's underestimation of strong women and the roles they are expected to play.

KINGMAKER also sees Neilson joining forces with the legendary Willie Nelson for the timeless country duet, "Beyond The Stars," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. An official music video - directed by Neilson's brother Todd and featuring exclusive footage filmed earlier this year at Austin, TX's SXSW Music Festival and Nelson's world-famous Luck Reunion in Luck, TX.

"Beyond The Stars" - which immediately hit the Official NZ Music Chart's "Top 40 Hot Singles" and "Top 20 NZ Hot Singles" in Neilson's adopted home country of New Zealand - was further met by critical applause from media outlets around the world.

As noted, this spring saw Neilson lighting up SXSW with a series of dynamic show-stopping performances, including a live performance alongside Nelson at his 10th anniversary Luck Reunion event, the latter captured in a new short film, "TAMI NEILSON'S UNBELIEVABLE ONCE IN A LIFETIME OUT OF BODY AMAZING EXPERIENCE AT LUCK REUNION," streaming now.

Known far and wide as an electrifying live act, Neilson will mark the arrival of KINGMAKER with a wide-ranging world tour, beginning Friday, July 8 with two performances at Ottawa, ON's upcoming RBC Bluesfest and followed by a number of headline shows and festival dates across her native Canada. Additional North American dates will be announced soon. For updates, please visit here.

Watch the official lyric video here: