Tame Impala Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates For 2021

Today, Tame Impala has announced rescheduled North American tour dates. The majority of the dates were originally planned for Summer 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID19. The band will kick off the tour in Mexico City on July 22nd and wrap up in Miami, FL on October 18th. Highlights include The Gorge in Washington, The Chase Center in San Francisco and the United Center in Chicago on October 7th. In addition to the traditional tour dates, Tame Impala will return to Outside Lands in San Francisco on August 8th and appear at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas in September. All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. If you are unable to attend, you can begin the refund process at your point of purchase.

Full dates below.

The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker's fourth album as Tame Impala was released in February to wide-spread acclaim. Tame Impala has been nominated for two Billboard Music Awards in both the 'Top Rock Artist' and 'Top Rock Album' categories. In the last month Parker has shared a Blood Orange remix of "Borderline" and Four Tet's mix of his single "Is It True" and earlier this summer he released his remix of 070 Shake's "Guilty Conscience." Parker also recently collaborated with Mike Skinner on The Streets track, "Call My Phone Thinking I'm Doing Nothing Better." Together with Oneohtrix Point Never, he contributed to The Weeknd's latest album, After Hours, also released earlier this year.

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. His latest album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time - The Slow Rush. "'The Slow Rush' is an extraordinarily detailed opus," said Pitchfork. "I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob." His last album, Currents (Interscope) was released in 2015 earning him a second GRAMMY nomination and word-wide commercial success. The New York Times labeled it a "a tour de force" and Pitchfork said, "nearly every proper song on 'Currents' is a revelatory statement of Parker's range and increasing expertise as a producer, arranger, songwriter, and vocalist while maintaining the essence of Tame Impala." NPR noted, "[Parker] advocates for constant reinvention... That commitment to evolution helps make Tame Impala an unlikely but worthy candidate for major stardom."

He first toured the U.S. in 2010, playing small clubs for crowds of 200. A handful of trips to the U.S. later and thanks to the ravenous demand of fans for a transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has gone on to headline festivals and theaters around the world and released four full length albums - Innerspeaker, Lonerism , Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with Travis Scott, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar and more.

In 2019 Tame Impala headlined multiple major festivals including Coachella, Primavera, Lollapalooza, ACL and more. He debuted two new songs on Saturday Night Live and sold out arenas around the world including two nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden and two nights at the Los Angeles Forum.

TAME IMPALA 2021 TOUR DATES

July 22 - Foro Sol Stadium - Mexico City, MEXICO

July 28 - Gila River Arena - Phoenix, AZ

July 30 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

Aug 02 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

Aug 04 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, CANADA

Aug 06 - The Gorge - George WA

Aug 08 - Outside Lands Festival - San Francisco, CA

Aug 12 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

Aug 13 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Aug 14 - Frank Erwin Center - Austin,TX

Sept 15 - Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Sept 17 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV

Oct 04 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA

Oct 05 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Oct 07 - United Center - Chicago, IL

Oct 08 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 10 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

Oct 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington DC

Oct 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Oct 17 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

Oct 18 - American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL

Photo Credit: Neil Krug

