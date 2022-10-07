Talos Releases New Album 'Dear Chaos'

Irish artist Talos today releases his long-awaited third album, Dear Chaos - a beautiful, expansive work that features the singles 'All Ours', 'dance against the calm', 'KITES' and the sublime 'Crows', featuring Lisa Hannigan, which closes the album. The 11-track record, out via BMG, is available on digital, CD and limited clear vinyl.

Talos on Dear Chaos: "It's about loss and grief and isolation. Not because of what was going on in the world, but... I was basically on my own for two years, in a rural part of West Cork. Not really speaking to the outside world. I threw out an album and started again. And ended up with a record that's a very personal internal dialogue. So there's a madness to the record."

"It's a death and a rebirth at the same time," Talos adds. "Everything had to die for me to be able to make it. The main thing I learned over the making of the record was a growing sense of indifference around people's attitude to destruction, and their capacity to destroy things. That's what the title implies - finding not comfort but indifference in a particular type of situation/madness. And it's something to do with getting older. You become more aware of things coming and going. We are all very flawed."

The album - featuring artwork based on the painting "The Fall Of Icarus" by Pieter Breugel - was written and recorded over a tumultuous two-year period, largely coming to life in west Cork, where Talos is based. Featuring contributions from long-time production partner Ross Dowling; producers Brian Joseph and and Icelandic composer Atli Örvarsson - and a first ever cover, in the shape of Brian Eno and John Cale's 'Spinning Away' - Talos describes it as a record that "sounds like a place."

He adds: "I make music visually. It's image-based in my mind. These stories are cast out across the cliffs, the landscape, the roads. It's all in there."

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed "a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience" by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe

His second album, Far Out Dust, followed in 2019, broadening his fanbase (including a nod from a member of BTS) and leading to support tours with Aurora and Dermot Kennedy, alongside slots at the Bon Iver-helmed 37d03d/People festival in NYC, and a debut US TV appearance. His music has been featured in a number of high-profile US TV shows, including Siren, Prodigal Son and How To Get Away With Murder.

