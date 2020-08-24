Tallbird Share New Single 'Growing Up'

Their debut EP is out September 25.

On Friday, Brooklyn-based, indie pop outfit Tallbird shared "Growing Up," the second single from their upcoming, debut album, Lost Pet Poster Template, due out September 25th. In true Tallbird fashion, "Growing Up" is a colorful track, bursting with life and energy. Written about adjusting to the end of a friendship, the chorus is a wild, fast collage of manipulated vocal samples assembled into the phrase "growing up without you."



Northern Transmissions premiered the track Friday morning and shared an exclusive statement from the band on the single. Tallbird writes, "'Growing Up' is a song about losing someone you love and missing them while also appreciating how much of an impact they had on your life. The chorus starts with the line "growing up without you", and the "without you" part is sad, but "growing up" is hopeful - you'll keep getting stronger and braver and wiser, in part because of what you learned from this person."



The songs on Lost Pet Poster Template were inspired by the album title - a lost pet is extremely sad, but there's something darkly funny about the idea of picking out the right template for the situation. There's sadness throughout this album, but it's filtered through lyrics that focus on specific details and Erica Marchetta-Wood's bright vocal performances, and the end result is playful and upbeat.

All songs were produced by Danny Sullivan, "Battery" was mixed by Ryan Melone, "Summer Dogs" was mixed by Sam Lee (mem Magic Man), all others mixed by Dan Konopka (mem OK Go). The album was mastered by Dave McNair.

Listen to "Growing Up" here:

Photo Credit: Will Feinstein

