Talk Me Off Announces Debut Album and Tour Dates

Richmond's snotty punk trio TALK ME OFF is coming out swinging in 2020. Their debut full-length album Cursed will be co-released on February 14th via Smartpunk Records and SAY-10 Records. In addition, physical pre-orders launched today and the first two singles "Worry Wart" and "Insidious" have been added to streaming platforms including Bandcamp so you can get a taste of their short, fast, and to the point punk rock. Physical formats will be available in stores on March 27th. Limited edition vinyl (transparent bone w/ oxblood splatter, black) and exclusive bundles are now available for preorder via Smartpunk and SAY-10 Records. In addition, olive green vinyl is available through Germany's Gunner Records.



Also, the band will be hitting the road for a weekend to celebrate the release of their new album. They'll be supporting Teenage Bottlerocket in Virginia Beach on February 15th and playing a formal hometown record release show at Gallery 5 in Richmond, VA on February 16th. Additional tour dates are in the pipeline and will be announced at a later date.

Cursed was recorded at The Orchard in Richmond, engineered by Josh Scolaro, mixed and mastered by Ian Marchionda, and produced by the band. Feel like nothing ever goes your way? Feel like you just can't live up to expectations? Or do you feel like you've become a burden to your friends or loved ones? Cursed is a 12-song installment of the catchiest, harsh, and aggressive punk rock that you've never known you needed. It provides you enough to sing-along, but not enough time to catch your breath. Emotionally-driven and tackling everything from hating life to telling religious idiots to keep their opinions to themselves. This musical downer scratches the itch for the angsty teen hating their life all the way to 30-something burnt out corporate basement dweller wishing they weren't required to wake up the next day.

Forming in the Fall of 2017 with the goal in mind of being an unwavering source of ear-splitting guitar, vivacious bass, steadfast drums and dueling harmonious vocals. Meeting through touring, hanging in bars, screen printing and a general distaste in everyday life; playing in a band together was decided before they had even met. After releasing their first self-titled EP they had dedicated their time to bottling the energy and feel of their live show when stepping into the studio to record Cursed.



TALK ME OFF is Holly Herzog (vocals, guitar), Ryan Cacophony (vocals, bass), and Christian Moquin (drums). Their debut full-length album Cursed will be released on February 14th via Smartpunk Records.





