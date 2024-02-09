Talk Kicks Off 2024 North American Headline Tour in Support of Debut Album, 'Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees'

Five-time JUNO Award nominee TALK – whose debut single “Run Away to Mars” soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Adult Alternative Airplay chart in 2023 – launches his first-ever North American headline tour tonight at El Club in Detroit. Eccentric, flashy and colorful, TALK has already established himself as a powerhouse on stage, touring with such artists as Imagine Dragons, Shania Twain, The Lumineers and Young The Giant.

The shows promise to be epic as TALK brings his debut album, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, to life. The 35-date run includes shows at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles (February 22) and New York City's Irving Plaza (March 8). Zinadelphia will support. Numerous dates have sold out, prompting TALK to add more shows. Tickets are available HERE. See below for full itinerary.

TALK has created “I'm One of the Rest,” to score CBS' trailer promoting the debut of the Original series “Tracker,” which stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

The new series will premiere on Sunday, February 11, after SUPER BOWL LVIII, on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. The trailer featuring “I'm One of the Rest” aired during CBS' GRAMMY Awards telecast and will run again during the Big Game broadcast. View trailer HERE.

“I had the pleasure of working alongside the CBS “Tracker” team to bring this song to life,” says TALK. “It was an extremely enjoyable collaboration and I'm honored it's playing such a big role in launching the show. They gave me pieces of the story to go on and I used those moments and feelings they expressed to craft this song as one of my own.”

TALK is nominated for five JUNO Awards, making him one of three artists with the most nominations. Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees is nominated for Album of the Year and Alternative Album of the Year while “A Little Bit Happy” is up for Single of the Year. TALK, who will perform at the March 24th ceremony, also received nods for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year.

“History,” another track from Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees, has attracted the attention of Elton John, who recently played the song on his Apple Music show, “Rocket Hour.” TALK has played festivals around the world including Lollapalooza (Chicago and Berlin), RADAR Switzerland, Boston Calling, Festival d'été de Québec, Calgary Stampede and more. Rolling Stone caught up with him during festival season. Check out the Q&A HERE.

Released by Capitol Records and available HERE, Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees also includes the hit single “Run Away to Mars.” The hard-hitting collection shoots for the stars—and stadiums—with inspiration from Meatloaf, Broadway and ‘80s/'90s rock. While the album navigates a flood of emotions—both good and bad—it ultimately sees hope prevail.

“Thematically, the album is about love and friendship being able to survive anything. It's never too late to lift someone up,” explains TALK.

Lord of the Flies & Birds & Bees 2024 Tour Dates

February 9 - - Detroit, MI - - El Club - - - SOLD OUT

February 10 - Chicago, IL - - Lincoln Hall - - SOLD OUT

February 11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

February 13 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall - - DATE ADDED

February 14 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall - - SOLD OUT

February 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court - - SOLD OUT

February 17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

February 20 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

February 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

February 22 - Los Angeles, CA - - El Rey Theatre

February 24 - San Diego, CA - - Music Box

February 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar - - SOLD OUT

February 27 - Austin, TX - - Parish

February 28 - Dallas, TX - - Studio at The Factory

February 29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

March 1 - - New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre

March 3 - - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

March 5 - - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

March 7 - - Washington, DC - The Atlantis - - SOLD OUT

March 8 - - New York, NY - - Irving Plaza

March 9 - - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

March 10 - - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 17 - - Québec, QC - Impérial Bell - - SOLD OUT

April 18 - - Québec, QC - Impérial Bell - - SOLD OUT

April 19 - - Montréal, QC - Beanfield Theatre - - SOLD OUT

April 20 - - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre - - SOLD OUT

April 22 - - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall - DATE ADDED

April 23 - - Montréal, QC - Beanfield Theatre - - SOLD OUT

April 26 - - London, ON - London Music Hall - DATE ADDED

April 27 - - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall - SOLD OUT

April 30 - - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre - - SOLD OUT

May 1 - - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

May 3 - - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

May 4 - - Edmonton, AB - - Midway

May 6 - - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom - SOLD OUT