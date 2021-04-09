Talia Stewart Mini-EP 'Murder, She Wrote' Out Today

So. Cal-bred, Nashville-based dark pop artist Talia Stewart released her latest collection of songs, Murder, She Wrote today. The 3-song mini-EP is anchored by the vengeful, dark-pop banger, "This Killing Floor," which is reinterpreted in Spanish as "La Más Mala."

Discussing Murder, She Wrote, Talia stated, "When I'm going through heartbreak of any kind, I have to feel it all. I have to honor those emotions and allow myself to really indulge. I went through a particularly harrowing breakup before writing 'Murder, She Wrote' and it covers the one stage of grief I predominantly felt at that time: anger. The breakup was so painful that I had to metaphorically kill it (the memories, the messages, the triggers, the idea of that person in my head) in order to move forward."

"This Killing Floor" is bookended by " You Load The Gun ," a song about heartbreak in the context of murder, but from a less vengeful headspace. Stewart notes, "It's a bit more melancholy...hence I gave it a wider, more open, synthy soundscape. In the chorus I sing, 'I pull the trigger, you load the gun / I love to love you, you love to run / Tell me you need me, why you leaving?'. My relationship was ending in front of my eyes, and I saw that I had to cut it off. I was devastated because I didn't want to, but I also was so mad at that person for giving me the ammo I needed to pull the trigger. They gave me every reason to end our relationship... 'you load the gun'.

Talia has released two prior records, 2018's Vices and Virtues, 2019's Confessional, collaborating with artists such as Taylor Bennett and Bardo. With Murder, She Wrote Talia opens up a new door, taking her music in a bolder, darker direction.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Natia Cinco