Taleban Dooda Releases New Single 'Mind of a Maniac'

Capitalizing on growing buzz and rapid momentum, East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda unleashes a magnetically melodic new single and music video entitled "Mind of a Maniac" today.

On the track, wavy clean guitar wraps around a punchy beat as Taleban's inimitable flow instantly captivates. Moving the pieces on the board, he promises, "I call all the plays like I'm the quarterback," as he welcomes everyone into the "Mind of a Maniac."

The accompanying visual finds him in a tight hallway adorned with vinyl records as he raps to the camera under the watch of a boombox. It jumps to scenes on a bridge and in the streets as lightning bolts flash across the screen. His charisma proves palpable throughout.

The new single arrives shortly after Dooda's boisterous tracks "Major Pain;" "Come After Me" and Step Wit A Passion mixtape, which dropped in late 2022 and boasted the hit single "If It Happen It Happen." That project followed Dooda's other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.

It's just a taste of what's to come with the release of his forthcoming mixtape Taleban vs. Dooda, dropping May 19th.

Watch the new music video here: