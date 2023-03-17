Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'

“Come After Me” is accompanied by a suitably savvy video. 

Mar. 17, 2023  

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single "Come After Me." The rising MC's first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. "Come After Me" is accompanied by a suitably savvy video.

Propelled by a wicked guitar hook, "Come After Me" showcases Dooda's melodic, sing-song flow as he lays down the rules of engagement. "Once you in it then you in it, ain't no duckin' beef," he raps over aggressive beats. "Everybody's gotta pick a side, it ain't no inbetween." Come for the 20-year-old, however, and you better be ready to take on his whole crew: "All they need is a word from me."

The track's raucous, freewheeling tone is perfectly captured in the Benny Flash-directed video. In it, Dooda holds court at an outdoor party - dancing, turning up with his homies, and generally having a wild time. "Come After Me" follows the Florida upstart's Step Wit A Passion mixtape, which arrived in late 2022 and boasted the undeniable single "If It Happen It Happen."

That project followed Dooda's other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back. That hard-hitting collection included "It's Me," a series of verbal vignettes from the MC's past over piano notes and a minimal drum beat, and "Go" - a track that takes aim at "social beef." Prior to that, he dropped a series of singles including "Foreigns & Trackhawks," "Sunset," and "Call 100 Times."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit - Nick Green



