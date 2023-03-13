Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Takedown Festival & Tonic Rider Festival Announces Mental Health Support in 2023 Backstage Rider

Takedown Festival & Tonic Rider Festival Announces Mental Health Support in 2023 Backstage Rider

This will form part of Tonic Rider’s expansion of the programme in 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL have announced that they will be teaming up with TONIC RIDER to provide mental health support for artists, crew and staff at this year's festival.

This unique collaboration will see Takedown become the first festival to offer such mental health charity resources backstage when it takes over Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday 8th April.

The Tonic Rider team, who consist of mental health professionals with a background in the music industry, will be positioned in the green room offering information about their programme, and free resources, along with one-to-one support in a private space, if and when required. This will form part of Tonic Rider's expansion of the programme in 2023, which includes backstage support at festivals and gigs across the UK.

Tonic Rider is a programme created by the registered charity, Tonic Music for Mental Health ('Tonic'), with the aim of promoting good mental health in the music industry. The programme was launched in 2021 and consists of online training courses, support groups, taught workshops and one-to-one sessions exclusively for anyone working in the music industry.

Alongside the backstage support, Tonic will also provide their Never Mind the Stigma stand offering information and support to attendees at the festival. This will be positioned near the box office with Tonic t-shirts and merch available to purchase, with all proceeds funding the Never Mind the Stigma programme.

Jeordie Shenton, Tonic Rider Coordinator said "We are delighted to be offering mental health support to artists, crew and staff working at a music festival for the first time, and even more so, that it will be at Takedown Festival in Tonic's hometown of Portsmouth. Throughout 2023 we will be expanding our programme of backstage support and we are thankful to the Takedown team for providing this opportunity."

Sarah Harris, Festival Director said "Takedown is extremely proud to be working with Tonic Rider. The music industry is notoriously hard on its workers due to various different factors and the promotion of good mental health for artists, crew and staff is key to individuals thriving. We are very pleased to have resources backstage and for fans at Takedown 2023."

The South's fan and band favourite independent alternative rock and metal festival makes its return in 2023 with a mind-blowing line-up that screams "we're back!"

After a 7 year hiatus, the much-loved Takedown Festival has moved from its Southampton University roots to the larger venue, Portsmouth Guildhall, with an outdoor stage also being created to guarantee a full day of festival fun for Takedowners.

The electrifying line-up that will see over 30 bands perform across 5 stages, also includes heavy hitters of the rock and metal worlds Sleep Token, Skindred, Loathe, Jamie Lenman, Punk Rock Factory, InMe, Palm Reader, Our Hollow Our Home, As December Falls, CLTDRP, Fearless Vampire Killers, The Bottom Line, Seething Akira, Ithaca, Confessions of a Traitor and Dendera with many more acts still to be announced.

TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL 2023 LINE-UP

SKINDRED
SLEEP TOKEN
LOATHE
PUNK ROCK FACTORY
INME
JAMIE LENMAN
PALM READER
AS DECEMBER FALLS
SAINT AGNES
OUR HOLLOW OUR HOME
BOTTOM LINE
FEARLESS VAMPIRE KILLERS
SEETHING AKIRA
CLT DRP
SLACKRR
RED METHOD
DENDERA
AUTUMN FIRES
FALSE HOPE FOR THE SAVAGE
SHELL BEACH
CHAOSBAY
BALANCE BREACH
CONSVMER
ELWOOD STRAY
SUNFALL
ITHACA
CONFESSIONS OF A TRAITOR
HEART OF A COWARD



Christine and the Queens Announces First Names for Meltdown Curation Photo
Christine and the Queens Announces First Names for Meltdown Curation
The Southbank Centre has announced the highly anticipated first acts performing as part of Christine and the Queens’ Meltdown. Reflecting the wealth of Christine and the Queens’ influences and inspirations, the 28th edition of the world’s longest-running artist curated festival will take place this summer, Friday 9 June until Sunday 18 June.
sadeyes Announces New EP patient death Photo
sadeyes Announces New EP 'patient death'
Displaying emotional vulnerability through poignant lyrics, 23-year-old Portland native sadeyes puts it all on the line. He’s ready to reflect his personal evolution through a new sound with EP ‘patient death,’ The music video for the lead single gives trippy Alice In Wonderland vibes with a glitchy twist. Watch the new music video now!
93FEETOFSMOKE Shares Brand New Single Conversations Photo
93FEETOFSMOKE Shares Brand New Single 'Conversations'
93FEETOFSMOKE has shared his brand new single and video ‘conversations.' Co-written with Kanner (Katy Perry, Mckenna Grace, Lennon Stella) and Erik Ron (Taylor Swift, Godsmack, Panic! At The Disco, nothing.nowhere), the track is an injection of adrenaline-fuelled anthemic pop-punk, written as an open letter about mental health struggles.
Counting Crows Announce Banshee Season Tour With Dashboard Confessional Photo
Counting Crows Announce 'Banshee Season' Tour With Dashboard Confessional
COUNTING CROWS have shared their return to the US in 2023 with the BANSHEE SEASON TOUR. After years of collaboration, cult-favorite rock band and long-time friend of the band, DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL, will be joining as support on the upcoming run, with English singer/songwriter FRANK TURNER joining the tour for select dates.

From This Author - Michael Major


Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short FilmWhoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman & More Join ASALI Short Film
March 13, 2023

The voice cast includes: Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, Monique Coleman (High School Musical), Ronen Rubinstein (9-1-1 Lone Star), Joy Ofodu (Mighty Express) and Lupita Pineda (activist) along with Maya Penn who is also the lead animator. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Julian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in MayJulian Loida to Release 'Giverny' Album in May
March 13, 2023

Julian Loida will unveil his new full-length album Giverny. Loida’s range of sound and genre exploration is largely a product of his synesthesia - music is a literal full-body experience for him, with sounds often invoking involuntary sensations of color, texture, or even taste. For Julian Loida, music is a visual art.
Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'Kyle McKearney Announces Release of Sophomore Album 'A Traveler's Lament'
March 13, 2023

Working once again with JUNO-winning producer Russell Broom (Jann Arden, Paul McCartney, Lindsay Ell), the 10 songs on A Traveler’s Lament display the Alberta-based singer/songwriter’s ever-evolving skills at combining country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, all driven by his powerful voice and engaging storytelling.
Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'Luke Combs Achieves Historic 15th Consecutive #1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
March 13, 2023

Luke Combs furthers his record-breaking run at country radio as his single, “Going, Going, Gone,” reaches #1 this week. This is Combs’ 15th consecutive #1 single—the longest consecutive streak for an artist since their debut—and makes Combs one of the fastest to accumulate 15 #1s, joining the ranks of Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Alabama.
Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'Alice Phoebe Lou Returns With New Single 'Shelter'
March 13, 2023

The Berlin-based artist has been taking the world by storm with a string sold-out shows in Australia, Japan, Taiwan and beyond to the delight of her global fanbase. Originally born in South Africa, Alice Phoebe Lou’s first taste of performing came at the age of 18 when she busked throughout Europe, wowing passers-by with her stunning vocals.
share