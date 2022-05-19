Take That's Mark Owen Returns With Brand New Music

Mark Owen, one of Britain's most celebrated music stars has today announced details of his brand new single, "You Only Want Me" released on May 19.

The track is the first offering from his forthcoming album, Land Of Dreams, out September 23, his first solo record in over nine years.

Listen to "You Only Want Me" here and pre-order Land Of Dreams here. For a glimpse into the making of Land Of Dreams click here.

Mark's distinctive vocals drive "You Only Want Me" layered over upbeat instrumentation and a rousing chorus with the end result a punchy, singalong pop track. The track was written by Mark and Will Bloomfield (The Vaccines, Freya Ridings, Tom Grennan, Holly Humberstone) and was produced by Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Marina, Anne-Marie, Demi Lovato).

Also announced today is a UK headline tour, encompassing Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and London. The Land of Dreams tour kicks off in Bristol on October 16. Tickets go on sale at 9am on May 27 from here. Fans looking to get their hands on tickets earlier can secure pre-sale access starting on May 25 by pre-ordering Mark's new album, Land Of Dreams, from here.

Mark will also appear at ITV's Big Jubilee Street Party, airing on June 5, plus two of the UK's biggest and best-loved festivals this summer: the Isle of Wight Festival on June 18 and Latitude Festival on July 24.

Listen to the new single here: