Take That Reveal Title Track From Upcoming Album 'This Life'

Take That have today released the title track from their upcoming ninth studio album, This Life, out November 24.

The track's lyrics touch upon the twists, turns and adventures of living, paired alongside a vibrant, lively, piano-led melody. 'This Life' encapsulates an undeniable sense of warmth which permeates the whole album; a warmth the band felt as they returned to the studio together after years apart, eager to flex a creative connection stronger than ever.



'This Life' is the third single to be taken from the band's upcoming ninth studio album of the same name, released on November 24 and follows singles 'Windows' (LISTEN) and, most recently, 'Brand New Sun' (LISTEN). Watch the official video for 'Windows' HERE.



This new chapter continues the legacy of one of the most successful bands in British chart history, with over 45 million records sold worldwide and 12 Number 1 hits in the UK.



Throughout the writing and recording process of This Life, the band honed this new sound in some of music's most hallowed halls, including New York's Electric Lady Studios and Nashville's Historic RCA Studio Awhich between them have hosted David Bowie, Dolly Parton, The Beach Boys, Adele, Taylor Swift, Maggie Rogers and more.



"It's been a wonderful experience being back in the studio together making this record. It has that feeling of spreading your wings, letting out the old and bringing in the new" commented the band. 'We're incredibly proud of the new album - there's a sense of togetherness, whether that's us coming back together as a band or people wanting connection in their own lives. We're excited for this new chapter!"



The band also recently appeared on the popular UK television show, Later...with Jools Holland for the first time ever, performing 'Windows' (WATCH) and 'Brand New Sun' (WATCH).



Also, in progress is Take That: This Life, a brand new six part podcast which lifts the lid on the band's musical journey from the 90s until now, as remembered by the three people at the heart of it all. Episode three was released this week on all podcast platforms HERE.



2023 has already been an exciting year for the band, with a string of stellar performances including their most intimate in years at KOKO in support of War Child, a sell-out headline show at British Summer Time in Hyde Park and the King's Coronation concert, watched by an audience of over 12 million. This summer also saw the release of the big-screen adaptation of their record-breaking musical, 'The Band'. The film, titled 'Greatest Days' starring Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Hard Sun), was released in June to rave reviews across the board.



For a band 30+ years into their career, Take That are not standing still; constantly evolving, the future looks bright for the trio.



Latest single, 'This Life' is out everywhere now.



Pre-order/add the new album, This Life, out November 24, HERE.

About Take That

Formed as a five-piece in 1989, Take That enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at Number 2 and Number 1 respectively. Third album Nobody Else confirmed their global domination, selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries. The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break-up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005's The Ultimate Tour.

This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three Number 1 albums in just four years. Robbie's return for 2011's Progress saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and fastest-selling tour of all time. Williams' second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III and 2017's Wonderland, which were certified platinum and gold respectively.



The band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of Odyssey in 2018, a greatest hits album of beautifully re-imagined versions of some of the biggest tracks from their three-decade-spanning career. The album entered the charts at Number 1 and was closely followed by a critically acclaimed UK and European stadium and arena tour in 2019.