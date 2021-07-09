Taiwanese-American Indie Pop Artist Weswes Releases Debut EP, DOWN BAD BUT UPRIGHT

One of Five Spice Entertainment's latest signees, pop artist weswes gears up to release his debut EP "down bad but upright". Highly energized and perfect for the summer months, "down bad but upright" provides a positive vibe with danceable production throughout. His lighthearted song lyrics offer a perfect escape from stressful times as wes builds his catalog to include authentic storytelling over buoyant instrumentals. Kicking off the EP is his hit "Rainforest"; originally released in April of this year, the official music video garnered thousands of views overnight as weswes introduced himself to a fan base who came ready to party. Following "Rainforest" is "Chris' Anthem Mum", another undeniable hit with comedic undertones. Here, weswes leans into lyrical versatility as "Chris' Anthem Mum" delivers notes of Hip Hop and Pop throughout.

Things slow down a bit with the third track "Kimchi Pasta", a love song with a laid back vibe that proves to be the perfect transition between "Chris' Anthem Mum'' and his smooth R&B track, "Jose Cuervo Freestyle". Ending the EP on a high note, weswes pairs up with Bay Area rapper Chow Mane in "Beautiful Bizarre". A standalone hit by itself, "Beautiful Bizarre" captivates listeners from the beginning with strong storytelling about an old love that keeps pulling him in no matter how hard he tries. weswes is a Taiwanese American singer and songwriter from Arcadia, CA. Proud of his Asian American roots and his home in the 626 area, weswes partners with Five Spice Entertainment - an emerging label highlighting Asian American talent on a national scale. His smooth, soft vocal delivery is poetic and playful with wide appeal. His musical style and "stoner loverboy" aesthetic has compared him to notable artists like Miguel, Post Malone, and Dominic Fike.

Listen to "down bad but upright" here.