Taipei Houston Release Debut Single 'As the Sun Sets'

Two-piece Taipei Houston, comprised of Myles and Layne Ulrich, have shared their debut single, "As The Sun Sets" via C3 Records. The intoxicatingly thrilling track is balanced between a distorted bass and tight, snappy drums briskly breaking for a swift proclamation at the chorus. With the song's release, the band also unveil the dizzying and electric music video directed by Victor Grossling.

Taipei Houston are a duo from the Bay Area in Northern California. Comprised of brothers Myles (drums, guitar) and Layne Ulrich (lead vocals, bass), who play drums and bass respectively, the band was born out of both brothers coming back to their childhood home during the pandemic. They then moved down to Los Angeles, and once able to perform live again, started playing shows throughout Southern California.

Taipei Houston viscerally tap into all of the best parts of the last 30 years of rock 'n' roll, layering garage rock's frenetic sparsity with grunge's fuzzy overdrive, and psych rock's effortless instrumental sprawl. The band's megawatt, slinky songs instantly conjure other iconic duos, such as The Kills, Death From Above 1979, and, of course, The White Stripes.

Taipei Houston are set to play Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds in summer 2022, in addition to their own headlining shows throughout the U.S. before the year is out.

Watch the new music video here:

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

July 28 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza Aftershow

July 29 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

Aug 24 - London, UK @ Camden Assembly

Aug 27-28 - Reading & Leeds Festival

Sep 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall*

Sep 6 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz*

Sep 7 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing Company*

Sep 8 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre*

Sep 9 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall*

Sep 10 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers*

Sep 22 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Oct 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock 2022

Oct 9 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Oct 16 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

*Supporting The Melvins

photo credit Brit O'Brien