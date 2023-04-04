Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA

The series will begin streaming the first five episodes on Tuesday, April 4 on Netflix and will premiere the final three episodes on Wednesday April 12.

Apr. 04, 2023  

LA FIRMA (THE SIGNING), the first-ever Latin Urban competition series on Netflix featuring global superstars Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, Yandel, Nicki Nicole, and renowned entertainment mogul Lex Borrero, will begin streaming the first five episodes on Tuesday, April 4 on Netflix and will premiere the final three episodes on Wednesday April 12. Watch the official trailer below!

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.

At the end of the competition, only one finalist will receive THE SIGNING. After settling into their new lavish home, the contestants are surprised by the visit of the competitions' judges, iconic artists, producers and music executives: Lex Borrero, Tainy, Nicki Nicole, Rauw Alejandro and Yandel.

Together they brief them on what to expect as they journey into the competition. Each day, the contestants will be put through different challenges designed to test their willingness, discipline and creativity, to become the next global music superstar; all while simultaneously writing original songs alongside the best producers in the industry. Additionally, the contestants will be performing live in some of Miami's hottest clubs, with their first performance taking place that same night at Miami hotspot "E11EVEN".

Additionally, LA FIRMA has partnered with Spotify to serve as the official music platform of the series. Following each episode, the music featured will be available for download, along with an original curated playlist called the LA FIRMA PLAYLIST.The playlist will feature songs from all guests, judges and the final four finalists of the series.

Created by Lex Borrero, developed by Howard T. Owens and executive producers Santiago Zapata and Nikki Boella, and produced by NTERTAIN and Propagate, this groundbreaking music competition show is the first of its kind, showcasing the best undiscovered talent and the culture that has made Latin Urban music a global phenomenon.

LA FIRMA follows the journeys of the artists as they head to Miami, where they let cameras roll, revealing the drama, sweat and tears it takes to become a global superstar. The winning artists will secure a deal with powerhouse talent incubator NEON16, one of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in the music industry.

Watch the new trailer here:



