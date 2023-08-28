TX Americana Supergroup The Panhandlers Announces Winter Tour Dates

These dates follow the release of their second full-length LP Tough Country earlier this year.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 1 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Ahead of Upcoming 'Drama Quee Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk

TX Americana Supergroup The Panhandlers Announces Winter Tour Dates

Texas Americana supergroup The Panhandlers have announced a run of tour dates next January. Highly anticipated by the band and fans alike, these dates follow the release of their critically-acclaimed second full-length LP Tough Country earlier this year.

The short tour will take the band to Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Dallas and more. Formed in 2019, The Panhandlers consists of singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero. See a full list of tour dates below and at https://thepanhandlers.com/

Like their previous music, Tough Country was inspired by the vast landscape and tenacious inhabitants of the group’s namesake – West Texas’ Panhandle Plains. Laden with empathetic storytelling and sonic landscapes full of pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, dobro, guitar and percussion,the album earned praise from Billboard, BrooklynVegan, Taste of Country, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation, Whiskey Riff, Holler, No Depression and more. 

Featuring four of Texas’ most notable country singer/songwriters, The Panhandlers is their first foray into the world of Americana. Initially formed as a tribute to area legends The Flatlanders, the band decided to record original material after a fruitful Marfa songwriting session, leading to their 2020 self-titled debut.

Since that record, the band has only grown in popularity, with their cover of “West Texas in My Eye” being featured in the fourth season of hit Paramount TV show Yellowstone and the release of their sophomore LP. 

The Panhandlers Tour Dates:

January 10 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ The MusicFest 

January 11 - Denver, CO @ The Grizzly Rose

January 12 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion 

January 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre 

January 14 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

January 17 - College Station, TX @ Hurricane Harry’s

January 18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

January 19 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

January 20 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Photographer Credit: Mackenzie Ryan Photography



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones North American Live Dates Photo
Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones North American Live Dates

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Taiwanese emo-rock/rap phenom Marz23 has had to reschedule his debut North American tour to 2024. New dates will be announced shortly. In the meantime, Marz23 has shared an animated lyric video for his song “God,” taken from his acclaimed sophomore solo album, Not So Far Away.

2
Sara Serpa & André Matos Will Tour to Celebrate New Album Night Birds Photo
Sara Serpa & André Matos Will Tour to Celebrate New Album 'Night Birds'

Seven years after their last duo album, vocalist Sara Serpa and guitarist André Matos return with Night Birds. The duo’s third release captures and crystallizes their uncanny musical connection. The duo celebrates the recording with an album release tour featuring stops in eight US cities.

3
Ray Scott Releases 11th Studio Album Billboards & Brake Lights in November Photo
Ray Scott Releases 11th Studio Album 'Billboards & Brake Lights' in November

Produced by Jim “Moose” Brown, Billboards & Brake Lights features a litany of musical giants, including three-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor on fiddle and mandolin, and Musicians Hall of Fame member (and 14-time ACM Drummer of the Year recipient) Eddie Bayers.

4
Concert Review: Krazy K-Pop Super Concert Photo
Concert Review: Krazy K-Pop Super Concert

The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert was held at UBS Arena on August 26, 2023. Find out what our K-pop correspondent thought of the event!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
THE BOOK OF MORMON