TX Americana Supergroup The Panhandlers Announces Winter Tour Dates

Texas Americana supergroup The Panhandlers have announced a run of tour dates next January. Highly anticipated by the band and fans alike, these dates follow the release of their critically-acclaimed second full-length LP Tough Country earlier this year.

The short tour will take the band to Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Dallas and more. Formed in 2019, The Panhandlers consists of singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero. See a full list of tour dates below and at https://thepanhandlers.com/.

Like their previous music, Tough Country was inspired by the vast landscape and tenacious inhabitants of the group’s namesake – West Texas’ Panhandle Plains. Laden with empathetic storytelling and sonic landscapes full of pedal steel, fiddle, banjo, dobro, guitar and percussion,the album earned praise from Billboard, BrooklynVegan, Taste of Country, Wide Open Country, The Bluegrass Situation, Whiskey Riff, Holler, No Depression and more.

Featuring four of Texas’ most notable country singer/songwriters, The Panhandlers is their first foray into the world of Americana. Initially formed as a tribute to area legends The Flatlanders, the band decided to record original material after a fruitful Marfa songwriting session, leading to their 2020 self-titled debut.

Since that record, the band has only grown in popularity, with their cover of “West Texas in My Eye” being featured in the fourth season of hit Paramount TV show Yellowstone and the release of their sophomore LP.

The Panhandlers Tour Dates:

January 10 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ The MusicFest

January 11 - Denver, CO @ The Grizzly Rose

January 12 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

January 13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

January 14 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

January 17 - College Station, TX @ Hurricane Harry’s

January 18 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

January 19 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

January 20 - New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Photographer Credit: Mackenzie Ryan Photography