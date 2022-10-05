Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TVOD Share 'Alien' Single

TVOD will release another two new singles before the end of the year.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Brooklyn-based experimental disco-punk outfit TVOD (Television Overdose) kicks off a trifecta of new singles with the release of the first track, "Alien." A jangly, intergalactic ripper, "Alien" lurches forward with entrancing synths, distorted vocal stylings, and tight drum sequences. A la Post Animal, it's a vaguely psychedelic trip into the vortex.

Said lead vocalist and songwriter Tyler Wright of their newest release:

"This was a song I came up with while sitting on the floor of my practice space feeling sorry for myself. I was having a lot of feelings of self doubt and jealousy at the time and for some reason I could not stop painting this mental image that there was a little envious martian man slowly eating my brain and trying to take over my life. It's amazing what some painful emotions and a couple catchy guitar riffs can become."

TVOD will release another two new singles before the end of the year. Stay tuned for more.

TVOD is heading a lengthy North American tour, kicking off today (October 5) with an "Alien" Release Show in Brooklyn, NYC. Find the full list of dates below.

Select dates with No Waves, Pretty Matty, Homewrecker & The Bedwetters, Gesserit, and more!

Drenched in beer, sweat, and emotion TVOD's unapologetically raw stage performances have become infamous around New York City since they formed in 2019. The band, founded by Tyler Wright, started to take shape while he wrote the first songs off of the Victory Garden EP (out November 2021) in his dimly lit DIY basement venue, The Palace.

After recording most of the band's first material, Tyler enlisted an all star cast of Bushwick's punk rock royalty to fill out the live sound. Members include Mem Pahl (Jeffery Lewis), Lizzy Black (Fruit and Flowers), Jenna Mark (Tilden), Serge Zibrizer (Daddies), and Jason Wornoff (Vacant Company). Hailed as "loud and fun and good" by Oh My Rockness, the band is hell bent on bathing in the blood of punk rock infamy.

Listen to the new single here:

TVOD LIVE

Oct 5 - Our Wicked Lady - Brooklyn, NY - "Alien" Release Show
Oct 6 - Radio Bean - Burlington, VT
Oct 7 - La Sala Rosa - Montreal, CAN
Oct 8 - Dominion - Ottawa, CAN
Oct 9 - Supermarket - Toronto, CAN
Oct 10 - TBA - Windsor, CAN
Oct 11 - PJ's Lager House - Detroit, MI
Oct 12 - Comet Bar - Cincinnati, OH
Oct 13 - The East Room - Nashville, TN
Oct 14 - Lamplighter - Memphis, TN
Oct 15 - Jagoe House - Denton, TX
Oct 16 - Hotel Vegas - Austin, TX
Oct 18 - Satura Bar - New Orleans, LA
Oct 19 - Boggs - Atlanta, GA
Oct 20 - Fleetwood - Asheville, NC
Oct 21 - The Pinhook - Durham, NC
Oct 22 - Foto Club - Philadelphia, PA




