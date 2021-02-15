Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TROY Releases New Single 'Foolish'

Nashville/LA/Artist/Songwriter TROY opens up and shares his emotions after his difficult decision to break off a relationship in his single, Foolish. 

Feb. 15, 2021  
Tick-tock, tick-tock...the pendulum swings. Should you call or not? After all, it was your decision to break up. You tell yourself it's ok to feel lonely as you lie awake with the painful shadow of your decision.
Conveying his vulnerability on an intense level, TROY lets us into his heart, inspiring us to embrace that tender side of ourselves we too often keep bottled up. "After you break up with someone, you never expect to still have feelings for them. On the one hand, you can't let them know because you don't want to send the wrong message, yet on the other hand, your feelings still keep you up at night. I hope Foolish helps people realize its normal to experience these feelings. Also, your ex is probably feeling them too."
This piano-laden power ballad lures you in with TROY's velvety multi-dimensional vocals supported by a proficiently produced sound arrangement. Passionate and effortless, the visceral ultra-gratifying pay-off is the classic emotional crescendo, with a climactic peak that will bring you to tears.
Written by TROY and produced by Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry) at Sienna Studios in Nashville, TN, Foolish is available everywhere on February 12th, 2021.
Born in New Jersey, TROY got his start in New York City musical theatre at age 12. His performance as the Artful Dodger in the musical "Oliver" alongside Broadway stars Michelle DeJean, and Neal Bernari garnered reviewers' attention at The New York Times. In his teen years, TROY's talent and work ethic won him leading roles in the world premiere musical "A Christmas Story" and "13 [The Musical)." TROY moved to Studio City, CA and gained popularity as Troy Doherty, an actor starring on "This is Us" (as John Smiley alongside Mandy Moore), "The Last Ship" (as Clayton Swain, starring Eric Dane), and "Victorious" (as The Hambone King alongside Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande). His entertainment career bolstered his love for storytelling through music; his soulful voice, lyricism, and charismatic stage presence bring his catchy pop/Americana songs, which led him to Nashville to producer Marti Frederiksen (an industry staple who produced hits for Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, and Daughtry, to name a few).


