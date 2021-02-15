TROY Releases New Single 'Foolish'
Nashville/LA/Artist/Songwriter TROY opens up and shares his emotions after his difficult decision to break off a relationship in his single, Foolish.
Born in New Jersey, TROY got his start in New York City musical theatre at age 12. His performance as the Artful Dodger in the musical "Oliver" alongside Broadway stars Michelle DeJean, and Neal Bernari garnered reviewers' attention at The New York Times. In his teen years, TROY's talent and work ethic won him leading roles in the world premiere musical "A Christmas Story" and "13 [The Musical)." TROY moved to Studio City, CA and gained popularity as Troy Doherty, an actor starring on "This is Us" (as John Smiley alongside Mandy Moore), "The Last Ship" (as Clayton Swain, starring Eric Dane), and "Victorious" (as The Hambone King alongside Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande). His entertainment career bolstered his love for storytelling through music; his soulful voice, lyricism, and charismatic stage presence bring his catchy pop/Americana songs, which led him to Nashville to producer Marti Frederiksen (an industry staple who produced hits for Aerosmith, Carrie Underwood, and Daughtry, to name a few).