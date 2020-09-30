TOURIST Unleashes New Single 'SIREN'

Listen below!

Tourist proudly releases his new single "Siren". With its pulsing programming and downtempo, the single's ambient sounds are imbued with a serenity that's easy to get lost in. On "Siren," Tourist skillfully leaves room for tranquil experimentation around muscular grooves and deep, rich bass tones.

"2020 was the year I didn't see coming," Tourist shares. "On a macro scale, a global pandemic, civil unrest and a looming decision about the world's future, and on a more personal level - losing one of my dearest friends suddenly, and the knowledge that I'll be a father soon. Life and death, a siren often accompanies both of those moments and it felt like the right name for a track written in these times. It struck me that throughout all of this I am simply longing for human togetherness and 'Siren' is my attempt to write something that feels like an anthem for introverted times."

"Siren" is the second new release from Tourist in 2020 following "Last", his collaboration with Domino signee The Range.

The UK-based Grammy winning producer and composer had a busy 2019 which saw him release two albums, Everyday and Wild. Earlier this year, Tourist released his Wild (Reworks) EP, featuring edits by Anthony Naples, Mary Lattimore and Meitei.

Photo Credit: Roger Rich

