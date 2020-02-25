TLC to Headline Toronto's Festival of Beer

This summer, the iconic TLC will close out Toronto's Festival of Beer presented by The Beer Store on the OLG Bandshell Stage. Their performance will take place on Sunday, July 26 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place and fans can expect to hear all the hits they know and love. The festival runs from July 24 to 26 and is a 19+ event. TFOB Sunday is presented by Flow 93.5.

"Don't go chasing waterfalls when you could go see TLC headlining Sunday on the Bandshell Stage," said Les Murray, president and owner of Toronto's Festival of Beer. "Celebrate the 25th anniversary of TLC's CrazySexyCool album along with some great eats and ice cold beer. Grab your tickets now before they sell out!"

CrazySexyCool is arguably considered TLC's most popular album with four massive singles which all landed in the top five of the Hot 100 in 1994. These hits include Waterfalls, Creep, Red Light Special, and Diggin' on You. Fans can expect to hear each one of these classic tracks and more as the group closes out what is already expected to be an unforgettable weekend.

Tickets to Toronto's Festival of Beer sell out every year - consumers are encouraged to buy early. For more information on tickets and other festival details, please visit BeerFestival.ca. Toronto's Festival of Beer is a 19+ event.

Toronto's Festival of Beer, presented by The Beer Store features hundreds of brews from around the world, seriously good eats, live entertainment, and plenty of beer love from July 24 to 26 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place. #TOBeerFest is Canada's premier celebration of the golden beverage.

This year, the festival has already announced acts performing on the OLG Bandshell Stage like Sam Roberts Band, Bedouin Soundclash, and Five Alarm Funk performing on Saturday, July 25, and now TLC performing on Sunday, July 26. The opening night act and the Complete Country Stage line up will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit BeerFestival.ca for more information on tickets, programming and all other festival news!

One of the greatest legacies in music history can be summed up by just three letters-TLC.

Those characters merely hint at the talent of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, and the late Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, but they immediately evoke an unparalleled journey nonetheless. That journey encompasses immortal anthems such as "Waterfalls," "Creep," "No Scrubs," and "Unpretty," to name a few, as well as sales of 70 million records worldwide, four GRAMMY® Awards, two RIAA diamond-certified albums among a total of four multiplatinum albums, ten Top 10 singles, and four Number 1 singles. Meanwhile, the VH1 original film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story chronicled their rise and broke records as the highest-rated television film premiere of 2013 and the highest-rated original premiere on the network between consistent touring.

Given the legacy behind this timeless moniker, it's fitting the undisputed "best-selling American girl-group of all-time" chose the name TLC for their fifth and first album in 15 years. Countless fans quite literally "demanded" a new TLC album in 2015. Unassumingly, the girls launched a Kickstarter campaign to simply gauge interest. What they got was an overwhelming and seismic groundswell of support. Fans worldwide-including Katy Perry, New Kids On The Block, Donnie Wahlberg, Bette Midler, -enthusiastically contributed to this next chapter. Raising over $400,000, it became the "fastest and most funded pop project in Kickstarter history."

TLC went as hard as ever in the booth. As a result, the music picks up exactly where they left off just sharper, smarter, sassier, and even a little sexier than before. The same inimitable chemistry simultaneously drives all twelve tracks, which shot the album straight to the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 Chart.

At the end of the day, it's TLC through and through, and there's nothing more CrazySexyCool than that.





Related Articles View More Music Stories