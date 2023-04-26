Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TIBERIUS b Announces New EP & Shares New Single 'Jetski'

TIBERIUS b Announces New EP & Shares New Single 'Jetski'

The new EP will be out on June 30.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Tiberius b is back today announcing their new EP DIN, out June 30 via Mark Ronson's label Zelig Music and is also sharing the first new music and video for lead single "Jetski."

Working again with art director and frequent collaborator Hamish Wirgman, pigeons became DIN's central emblem. Given that their songwriting process is based on the concept of ordinary magic, Tiberius found them to be perfect mascots.

Alongside the EP announcement comes lead single "Jetski" and an accompanying video. A hypnotic vocal ensemble opens up to limber drums, lending an infectiously giddy undercurrent to Tiberius' lyrics which explore how a one hookup could tectonically shift your perspective on life.

The accompanying video for "Jetski" was directed by Aidan Zamiri, whose recent collaborations include Caroline Polacheck, FKA Twigs and Pinkpantheress and with creative direction and special effects by Ethan Skaates.

Aidan on the video: "We wanted to make the video for 'Jetski' reflect the intensity and energy of a Tiberius b live show. Frank truly gives us everything in their performance and it makes you fall in love with them as an artist. Narratively, it was fun to explore the naughtiness of unleashing chaos, mess, bird s and love into your otherwise clean and contained existence. in the end, we made something that was equal parts horny and unhinged." Tiberius adds:"Jetski needed to be grotesque and hot and I think we pulled it off. It's about ordinary magic, all my songs are in a way, and what better exemplifies that idea than a pigeon?"

Unconsciously influenced by highlights from their parent's CD collection, like Portishead, Underworld and Massive Attack, the six tracks on DIN expand on the musical motifs of their debut EP Stains, spanning grunge, trip-hop, folk and Brit pop. Born in London but raised in rural Canada, these songs are an aesthetic homecoming, heavily influenced by relocating to the British capital in 2017.



Postcard Boy to Release Debut Album This Summer Photo
Postcard Boy to Release Debut Album This Summer
LA-based songwriter, producer, and all-around artist Postcard Boy (Garrett Seamans aka carwash) has shared 'On The Hillside,' produced with his good friends Tom Verberne and Lucian Rice, along with a gorgeous self-directed and edited video. The single announces his forthcoming debut album, Somewhere On a Hillside.
Robert Ellis Releases Haunting New Single On The Run Photo
Robert Ellis Releases Haunting New Single 'On The Run'
Ahead of the release of his anticipated new album Yesterday's News, Texas-based singer/songwriter Robert Ellis released a new single called 'On The Run.' An eerie, haunting track, 'On The Run' searches for meaning and escape in an empty horizon as Ellis channels a wayward, destitute outlaw.
The Jungle Giants Announce North American Headline Tour Dates Photo
The Jungle Giants Announce North American Headline Tour Dates
The Jungle Giants announced a run of headline North American tour dates. During this run, the band will join the lineup San Francisco’s infamous Outside Lands alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey and The 1975, and take the stages of San Diego’s BLEACHED Festival (an event delivered by the CRSSD Festival team).
Franklin Jonas Unveils New Single Hoboken Photo
Franklin Jonas Unveils New Single 'Hoboken'
“Hoboken,” the new song from rising artist Franklin Jonas is out now on Pizzaslime Records (via Mad Decent). Franklin wrote and produced the track with Charlie Brand (Miniature Tigers, Weezer, Skizzy Mars) and Dave Weingarten. “Hoboken” follows Franklin’s first-ever music release, his debut single, “Cocaine.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Position Music Signs Artist & Songwriter Sam Tinnesz To Worldwide Publishing DealPosition Music Signs Artist & Songwriter Sam Tinnesz To Worldwide Publishing Deal
April 26, 2023

Sam Tinnesz, a rising alternative pop artist and songwriter, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Position Music. Officially announced by Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music, the agreement brings Tinnesz’s future artist releases, songwriting cuts, and selected catalog into Position Music’s repertoire.
Indie Duo CHAMPS Release Their New Album 'Ride The Morning Glass'Indie Duo CHAMPS Release Their New Album 'Ride The Morning Glass'
April 26, 2023

A unique combination of cool minimalism and evocative Americana, Ride The Morning Glass is studded with radio-friendly songs that capture the imagination with cinematic vistas and colorful characters open to a dozen interpretations. Produced by James Thorpe, the album was recorded at Isle of Wight's legendary Red Squirrel Studios.
K.Flay Shares New Single 'Raw Raw'K.Flay Shares New Single 'Raw Raw'
April 26, 2023

The new single is her second for new label GIANT Music and the first from a new full-length studio album coming fall 2023. The video was directed by Griffin Olis (Nicki Minaj, The Aces, Ozuna) and the song was produced by K.Flay, Jason Suwito (Imagine Dragons, COIN, Sir Sly) and Brad Hale (Now Now). Plus, check out tour dates!
Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Portraits Feature New Looks at Flounder, Sebastian & More; IMAX Tickets on Sale NowPhotos: THE LITTLE MERMAID Character Portraits Feature New Looks at Flounder, Sebastian & More; IMAX Tickets on Sale Now
April 26, 2023

To celebrate one month until the release of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” the live-action reimagining of the studio’s animated musical classic, character posters have been released. The photos offer a new look at Flouder, Sebastian, and more! Advance IMAX tickets for the film are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.
Jon Heder, Tony Cavalero & WORKAHOLICS Co-Creator Dominic Russo Team Up in New Toonstar Animated Comedy SeriesJon Heder, Tony Cavalero & WORKAHOLICS Co-Creator Dominic Russo Team Up in New Toonstar Animated Comedy Series
April 26, 2023

Web3 story studio Toonstar has announced the release of its new adult-animated series, “Space Junk.” The workplace comedy about garbage collectors in space was created and written by Dominic Russo (“Workaholics”) and stars Jon Heder (“Napoleon Dynamite,” “Blades of Glory”) and Tony Cavalero (“School of Rock,” “The Righteous Gemstones”).
share