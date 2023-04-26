TIBERIUS b Announces New EP & Shares New Single 'Jetski'

Tiberius b is back today announcing their new EP DIN, out June 30 via Mark Ronson's label Zelig Music and is also sharing the first new music and video for lead single "Jetski."

Working again with art director and frequent collaborator Hamish Wirgman, pigeons became DIN's central emblem. Given that their songwriting process is based on the concept of ordinary magic, Tiberius found them to be perfect mascots.

Alongside the EP announcement comes lead single "Jetski" and an accompanying video. A hypnotic vocal ensemble opens up to limber drums, lending an infectiously giddy undercurrent to Tiberius' lyrics which explore how a one hookup could tectonically shift your perspective on life.

The accompanying video for "Jetski" was directed by Aidan Zamiri, whose recent collaborations include Caroline Polacheck, FKA Twigs and Pinkpantheress and with creative direction and special effects by Ethan Skaates.

Aidan on the video: "We wanted to make the video for 'Jetski' reflect the intensity and energy of a Tiberius b live show. Frank truly gives us everything in their performance and it makes you fall in love with them as an artist. Narratively, it was fun to explore the naughtiness of unleashing chaos, mess, bird s and love into your otherwise clean and contained existence. in the end, we made something that was equal parts horny and unhinged." Tiberius adds:"Jetski needed to be grotesque and hot and I think we pulled it off. It's about ordinary magic, all my songs are in a way, and what better exemplifies that idea than a pigeon?"

Unconsciously influenced by highlights from their parent's CD collection, like Portishead, Underworld and Massive Attack, the six tracks on DIN expand on the musical motifs of their debut EP Stains, spanning grunge, trip-hop, folk and Brit pop. Born in London but raised in rural Canada, these songs are an aesthetic homecoming, heavily influenced by relocating to the British capital in 2017.