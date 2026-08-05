Babyface, Chanté Moore to Headline Atlanta's Wolf Creek Amphitheater

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Babyface, the 13-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer, is set to perform at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Atlanta with special guest Chanté Moore. Presented by Variety Entertainment, the concert is scheduled for Sunday, August 9, with gates opening at 6:00 PM and showtime at 7:30 PM. The venue is located at 3025 Merk Road in Atlanta, Georgia, and offers free parking for concertgoers.

Known for creating some of the most celebrated songs in music history, Babyface has sold millions of records worldwide while writing and producing chart-topping hits for artists including Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Boyz II Men, Madonna, Bobby Brown, Michael Jackson, and countless others. Concertgoers can expect an evening filled with timeless favorites, unforgettable performances, and the Signature Sound that has defined generations of R&B music.

Joining the show is Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Chanté Moore, whose soulful vocals and beloved hits have made her one of the genre's most respected performers. Together, Babyface and Chanté Moore promise an evening of world-class entertainment that fans won't soon forget.

Whether you're reliving the soundtrack of your life or experiencing these legendary performers for the first time, this concert is set to be one of Atlanta's premier live music events of the summer. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell quickly.

The concert will take place at the beautiful Wolf Creek Amphitheater, one of Atlanta's premier outdoor entertainment venues.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Sunday, August 9

Venue: Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road, Atlanta, Georgia

Gates: 6:00 PM

Showtime: 7:30 PM

Parking: Free

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