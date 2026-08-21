THE TRAGICALLY HIP Release Live Album Marking Decade Since Final Tour

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Ten years ago, The Tragically Hip took the stage for the final time in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario. That extraordinary night has since become woven into Canada's cultural fabric, and now, the band is set to honour its legacy with the release of a landmark live album, Live July 22 – August 20, 2016, out today, and exclusive CBC rebroadcast/global live stream of The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration tomorrow (August 22) at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on CBC Gem, CBC Music's YouTube page, and CBC Radio One on SiriusXM.

Featuring recordings from the band's unforgettable final cross-Canada tour, including 'Ahead By A Century' from their final show in Kingston, Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 captures The Tragically Hip's last stand in real time, powerful, unfiltered, and preserved in Dolby Atmos for generations to come.

The Kingston finale marked the closing chapter of the Man Machine Poem Tour, a 15-date, coast-to-coast farewell that reached millions. One third of Canadians tuned in, at a fever pitch they filled arenas, gathered in public squares, and watched from living rooms and on phones. As CBC's historic 2016 broadcast unfolded, the nation stood still. It was more than a concert; it was a shared heartbeat.

Billed as A National Celebration, the final Kingston show had Canadians and fans worldwide come together to honour a band whose songs are stitched into the collective subconscious of this country.

The August 22 rebroadcast of The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration will begin with a special introduction directed by Gord Downie's brother, filmmaker Mike Downie. A Beautiful Thing features never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of the band on tour and notable Canadians sharing what The Hip has meant to them and the historic significance of that last concert in Kingston. Following that, the commercial-free concert The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration will air in its original form, nationwide.

The night kicks off across all CBC platforms at the following times: Available to stream on CBC Gem and CBC Music's YouTube channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET; CBC Radio at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET; CBC Radio One on SiriusXM (ch. 169) and The Tragically Hip Radio (ch. 757) at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

Now, a decade later, that historic chapter is being commemorated with Live July 22 – August 20, 2016, a new collection featuring standout performances from across the Man Machine Poem tour. Mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos by the band's longtime audio engineer Mark Vreeken, the release stands as both a definitive document of an extraordinary tour and a lasting tribute to The Tragically Hip's enduring impact. A National Celebration in every sense, the performance became a defining cultural moment honoring a band whose music has long been that heartbeat of Canada.

The Tragically Hip: Live July 22 – August 20, 2016, will also be available on CD format.

Tracklisting

SIDE 1

At Transformation - Winnipeg

In View - Calgary

In A World Possessed By The Human Mind - Kingston

Family Band - Hamilton

Lonely End Of The Rink - Hamilton

SIDE 2

Something On - Toronto

Locked In The Trunk Of A Car - Kingston

Opiated - Winnipeg

Nautical Disaster - Kingston

New Orleans Is Sinking - Ottawa

SIDE 3

Yer Not The Ocean - Calgary

Gus: The Polar Bear From Central Park - London

At The Hundredth Meridian - Toronto

Daredevil - Toronto

Bobcaygeon - Calgary

SIDE 4

Lake Fever - Kingston

Escape Is At Hand For The Travelin' Man - Kingston

Flamenco - Edmonton

Putting Down - Kingston

We Want To Be It - Toronto

SIDE 5

50 Mission Cap - Edmonton

Little Bones - Kingston

Greasy Jungle - Toronto

The Last Of The Unplucked Gems - Winnipeg

SIDE 6

Fiddler's Green - Hamilton

Machine - Kingston

What Blue - Toronto

Ahead By A Century – Kingston

About The Tragically Hip

The Tragically Hip has been at the heart of the Canadian musical zeitgeist, evoking a strong emotional connection between their music and their fans that remains unrivalled. A five-piece group of friends including Rob Baker (guitar), Gord Downie (vocals, guitar), Johnny Fay (drums), Paul Langlois (guitar) and Gord Sinclair (bass), who grew up in Kingston, Ontario, The Tragically Hip have achieved both mass popularity with more than 12 million albums in Canada and over 2 million sold in the U.S, as well as peer recognition through 17 Juno Awards – picking up the distinguished Humanitarian Award in 2021 at the 50th annual JUNO Awards, which recognizes Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. In 2022, they were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame for Humanitarianism in pursuit of social and environmental justice. They had previously received a star on the Walk Of Fame in 2002 for Arts & Entertainment. Most recently, the band along with their manager, Jake Gold, received the War Child Canada Founder's Award celebrating over 20 years of support for the global humanitarian organization.

The Tragically Hip's tireless activism and philanthropic pursuits have raised millions of dollars for multiple social and environmental causes, such as Camp Trillium, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Sunnybrook Foundation, WAR Child, the Special Olympics, and the Unison Benevolent Fund.

Their studio catalogue includes their self-titled debut album The Tragically Hip (1987), Up To Here (1989), Road Apples (1991), Fully Completely (1992), Day For Night (1994), Trouble At The Henhouse (1996), Phantom Power (1998), Music @ Work (2000), In Violet Light (2002), In Between Evolution (2004), World Container (2006), We Are The Same (2009), Now For Plan A (2012), Man Machine Poem (2016) and Saskadelphia (2021).

A National Celebration was the final show of The Tragically Hip's Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016, at the K-Rock Centre in their hometown of Kingston, Ontario, and is their last performance as a five-piece band.

Through their career the band became a cultural touchstone in Canada, who despite their accolades and numerous recognitions, will always be proudest of the humanitarian work they have done over the years through numerous charitable organizations and causes. The legacy of the band's frontman, the late Gord Downie, continues with The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, which aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Established in 1984, 2024 marked 40 Years of The Tragically Hip – a milestone for the beloved band. The Tragically Hip broke open the archives, reminiscing with fans on four decades of music, friendship, and philanthropy. The band's legacy is being honored with a yearlong celebration, which started with the designation of the Record Store Day Canada Ambassadors, the launch of a four-part Amazon Prime Documentary titled No Dress Rehearsal. The series garnered critical acclaim, winning the People's Choice Award (Documentary) at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Audience Choice Award at the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF), and then took home 7 awards at the Canadian Screen Awards (CSA), sweeping all the categories that they had been nominated in.

In partnership with Genesis Publications, they also released a deluxe, hand-crafted book titled This Is Our Life, the band's story, as told in their own words, and features more than 300 pages of unseen rarities pulled from the band's personal collections.

Live July 22 – August 20, 2016 (2026) is the latest installment of collections and reissues released over the last few years honouring the band's extensive catalog including Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2021), Fully Completely Vinyl Release (2022), Phantom Power 25th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2023), Up To Here 35th Anniversary Deluxe Boxset (2024).

Further cementing their legacy, The Tragically Hip will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this September 2026 at Massey Hall in Toronto.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through its mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, the broadcaster plays a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, it offers a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Its distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages: Dëne Sųłıné, Dene Kǝdǝ́, Dene Zhatıé, Eastern Cree, Dinjii Zhuʼ Ginjik, Inuktitut, Inuvialuktun and Tłı̨chǫ. It also delivers content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI).

Follow The Tragically Hip: thehip.com

Photo Credit: David Bastedo



Photo Credit: David Bastedo

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