THE OTHER LA Premiere Official Music Video for Debut Single 'Waiting on the Rain'

The Other LA have signed to FREAK MACHINE RECORDS, the home of Fit For Rivals and Renee Phoenix. The band's debut single, "Waiting On The Rain", produced by Mitch Marlow (New Years Day, In This Moment) released to all major platforms on May 21st. The band premiered the official music video for the single, which can be seen below.

"I wrote this song when I was living in a confusing time in my life. It's about

waiting for the perfect time to escape and find your purpose in life. If you're not

happy in a job, relationship, or location, it's best to go out and live your best life

instead of living in misery.-" says Aria.

The Other LA is the freshest band to break onto the scene. From packing out venues in their hometown of Nashville, TN, and supporting acts like Halestorm, Lacey Sturm, and Lacuna Coil, TOLA delivers a heavy-hitting, headline-worthy show.

What makes The Other LA stand out is their seemingly effortless ability to connect emotionally with any audience. Aria (lead singer/songwriter) shares her journey of balancing Aspergers and overcoming adversity through her intimate lyrics and raw vocal performances that soar over the crowd. TOLA delivers a full-on musical assault, showcasing their comradery through their showmanship and sense of community within their audience. It's easy to feel immediately part of the journey.

The Other LA is on its way to becoming the hottest young rock group to capture listeners worldwide. Their highly anticipated self-titled EP, coming out on Freak Machine Records has a TBD release date in 2021.

Watch here: