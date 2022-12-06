Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MOSS Announces 'Insomnia' EP

The EP will be released on January 20, 2023.

Dec. 06, 2022  

The Moss has quickly earned a rapturous fanbase while bringing their youthful exuberance and alternative-rock swagger to the studio and the stage.

Today, the group has announced their brand new Insomnia EP and the official video for fan favorite hit single "Insomnia" which has become a breakout track for the band following major support from key Alternative radio outlets which has led to their first Alternative radio chart debut.

"Insomnia is a bittersweet song about passing the point in a relationship where you can't sleep at night when you are away from them," says frontman Tyke James.

Originating on the shores of Oahu as teenage buddies, Tyke James (vocals/guitar) and Addison Sharp (guitar) traded in beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler (drums) Caiden Jackson (bass) to form The Moss.

Their unique blend of indie surf-pop, grunge-rock and '60s-blues quickly caught on as the band actively curated a community of inclusivity and environmentalism. Fans will have new chances to experience the explosive live show on their 2023 North American tour with stops in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, Austin, Denver and more.

The band's blazing success has landed them on the Spotify US Viral 50 spots and on a number of festivals this past year including Life Is Beautiful and The Festival at Sandpoint. They're also included in Pandora's Artists to Watch in 2023 campaign which was announced today.

From Pop to Country, Latin to Hip Hop and beyond, Pandora programmers revealed its predictions of which emerging artists will make the greatest strides in 2023 with "The Pandora Ten". Past picks have included Post Malone, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and The Kid LAROI.

No matter how listeners choose to interact with The Moss's music, the band just hopes they feel something. It's that kinetic relationship between band and audience that makes their live performances - including a pitch-perfect recent set for Audiotree - so compelling. "No matter what we do, we want to make sure the songs are fun to play live," says Fowler. "We pride ourselves on being a band people want to see live."

Watch the new music video here:

North American Tour Dates - Tickets

12/31/22: Salt Lake City, UT @ Last Hurrah 2022
1/25/23: Boise, ID @ The Shredder
1/26/23: Portland, OR @ Holocene
1/27/23: Seattle, WA @ Barboza
1/28/23: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
1/30/23: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
1/31/23: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium
2/1/23: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
2/2/23: Santa Barbara, CA @ SOhO Restaurant & Music Club
2/3/23: San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues
2/4/23: Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress - Club Stage
2/7/23: Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
2/8/23: Austin, TX @ Antoine's Nightclub
2/10/23: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
2/11/23: Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast
5/12/23-5/14/23: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party



