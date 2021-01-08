THE LICKERISH QUARTET Release 'Threesome Vol. 2' Today

THE LICKERISH QUARTET-ex-Jellyfish members Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Beck, Air, Cheap Trick, Imperial Drag), Tim Smith (Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Finn Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Umajets) and Eric Dover (Imperial Drag, Slash's Snakepit, Alice Cooper, Sextus)-is kicking off the new year the best way they know how...with brand new music.

Their highly anticipated THREESOME VOL. 2 EP was released today via Stranger Danger Records and Tapes. The first single and video, "Snollygoster Goon," can be seen on the band's official YouTube page.

In addition to the new music, THE LICKERISH QUARTET has been offering unprecedented access to the band thanks to a plethora of exciting "Experiences," which are available for purchase on their official website. These exclusive offers include: "Perform / Record On Your Song," "Co-Write a Song With Us," "Video Chat," "Music Lesson," and many others.

THREESOME VOL. 2 is the follow-up to their debut EP, THREESOME VOL. 1, which was lauded by critics as "a masterpiece" and was released May 15, 2020 via The Lickerish Quartet/Label Logic, as distributed by Ingrooves.

In an early review, SonicPerspectives.com described the new EP as one that, "...provides a pandemic-fighting blast of solid Pop Rock. And that's a good thing."

With song titles like "Snolllygoster Goon," "The Dream That Took Me Over," "Sovereignty Blues," and "Do You Feel Better?" Manning, Smith, and Dover's undeniable chemistry can once again be found throughout THREESOME VOL. 2. The songs formed from the same sessions that begun in 2017 offer a slinky and feisty landscape of temptation, freedom of thought, hope and dreams, and a shout out to all who game the systems.

