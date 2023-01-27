Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date

THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date

Their forthcoming album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, released on Fri 3 March 2023.

Jan. 27, 2023  

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023.

The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester's 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners just two years after appearing as very special guests for Snow Patrol. Performing just a week before their debut album sky-rocketed to the UK Number One, The Lathums used their first appearance at the city centre arena to premiere intense fan favourite, and the first track to be released from their upcoming, second album, Sad Face Baby - as captured in fan videos.

This news arrives on the heels of the band's most recent single Struggle, the honest and full-hearted opening track from forthcoming album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, released on Fri 3 March 2023 via Island Records. The follow up to their hugely successful, 2021 debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be comes loaded with, in the words of humbly gifted frontman Alex Moore himself, more of the 'sad and strange' that arrived cloaked in upbeat jangle pop and festival-sized choruses first time around.

It was only in December the band announced that they'd also return briefly to their roots with a run of special, extremely intimate live pub dates, starting in Glasgow on Mon 6 February. All upcoming live dates for the band, including the previously announced Spring 2023 Tour dates are as follows:

Tour Dates

  • Mon 6 Feb - Glasgow, McChuills
  • Tue 7 Feb- Middlesbrough, Hit The Bar
  • Thu 9 Feb- Wigan, Fat Bird
  • Fri 10 Feb - Hull, Polar Bear
  • Sat 11 Feb- London, The Lexington
  • Mon 6 Mar - Liverpool, Mountford Hall, Liverpool University - SOLD OUT
  • Tue 7 Mar - Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Students Union
  • Thu 9 Mar - Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield - SOLD OUT
  • Fri 10 Mar - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow - SOLD OUT
  • Sat 11 Mar - Manchester, Albert Hall - SOLD OUT
  • Mon 13 Mar - Norwich, The Waterfront - SOLD OUT
  • Tue 14 Mar - Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall
  • Thu 16 Mar - Nottingham, Rock City
  • Fri 17 Mar - Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham - SOLD OUT
  • Sat 18 Mar - London, Roundhouse
  • Fri 30 Jun - Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

The opportunity to sign up for future announcements as well as booking links for any remaining tickets can be found on The Lathums Official website at www.thelathums.com

Negotiating their swift ascent from small venues and pubs to headlining prestigious venues including Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse and Blackpool Empress Ballroom, The Lathums' Castlefield Bowl date will be seen as a natural progression for fans that have witnessed their ascent to an event-making band.

Last year saw the band also take to UK and European arena stages in support of The Killers and Kasabian as well as heading out on their debut headline US Tour.



Levi Evans (Son Of U2s The Edge) Drops New Single You I Think Of Photo
Levi Evans (Son Of U2's The Edge) Drops New Single 'You I Think Of'
Multi-talented 23-year-old Irish/American alternative artist Levi Evans is excited to present his latest single titled “You I Think Of.” Produced by and featuring a guest appearance by the Dublin-based artist CHAMELEON, “You I Think Of” is an offering of sentimental and yearning indie that details the process of drifting apart from someone you love.
Lola Young Releases Annabels House Ahead of Her New Project Photo
Lola Young Releases 'Annabel's House' Ahead of Her New Project
The single features Ghanian Reggae star Stonebwoy. Produced by Jah Cure and Swedish producer Hamed ”K-One” Pirouzpanah, “Everything” is the first single from the 11-song project that delivers overall passion and romance wrapped in heartfelt lyrics and a cutting-edge sound.
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single Calling Out Your Name Photo
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single 'Calling Out Your Name'
The album also spawned hits ‘Treat Me Good’, ‘Lucky Me’ and ‘Permission to Shine’. ‘Buses and Trains’, which has now surpassed over 25 million streams, was also a huge hit internationally and solidified Bachelor Girl as an important part of Australian music history.
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’ Photo
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’
Reuben’s Jamla/Roc Nation debut album, Love Is War, is a conceptual, yet subtly constructed project that will place him at the forefront of debates about the new rap greats.  Unpacking relationships and romantic entanglements over warm, soulful beats from 9th Wonder, Young Guru, The Soul Council, and his own production.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share