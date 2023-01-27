THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023.

The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester's 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners just two years after appearing as very special guests for Snow Patrol. Performing just a week before their debut album sky-rocketed to the UK Number One, The Lathums used their first appearance at the city centre arena to premiere intense fan favourite, and the first track to be released from their upcoming, second album, Sad Face Baby - as captured in fan videos.

This news arrives on the heels of the band's most recent single Struggle, the honest and full-hearted opening track from forthcoming album, From Nothing To A Little Bit More, released on Fri 3 March 2023 via Island Records. The follow up to their hugely successful, 2021 debut album How Beautiful Life Can Be comes loaded with, in the words of humbly gifted frontman Alex Moore himself, more of the 'sad and strange' that arrived cloaked in upbeat jangle pop and festival-sized choruses first time around.

It was only in December the band announced that they'd also return briefly to their roots with a run of special, extremely intimate live pub dates, starting in Glasgow on Mon 6 February. All upcoming live dates for the band, including the previously announced Spring 2023 Tour dates are as follows:

Tour Dates

Mon 6 Feb - Glasgow, McChuills

Tue 7 Feb- Middlesbrough, Hit The Bar

Thu 9 Feb- Wigan, Fat Bird

Fri 10 Feb - Hull, Polar Bear

Sat 11 Feb- London, The Lexington

Mon 6 Mar - Liverpool, Mountford Hall, Liverpool University - SOLD OUT

Tue 7 Mar - Newcastle upon Tyne, Northumbria Students Union

Thu 9 Mar - Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Fri 10 Mar - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow - SOLD OUT

Sat 11 Mar - Manchester, Albert Hall - SOLD OUT

Mon 13 Mar - Norwich, The Waterfront - SOLD OUT

Tue 14 Mar - Cardiff, Cardiff University, Great Hall

Thu 16 Mar - Nottingham, Rock City

Fri 17 Mar - Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham - SOLD OUT

Sat 18 Mar - London, Roundhouse

Fri 30 Jun - Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

The opportunity to sign up for future announcements as well as booking links for any remaining tickets can be found on The Lathums Official website at www.thelathums.com

Negotiating their swift ascent from small venues and pubs to headlining prestigious venues including Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse and Blackpool Empress Ballroom, The Lathums' Castlefield Bowl date will be seen as a natural progression for fans that have witnessed their ascent to an event-making band.

Last year saw the band also take to UK and European arena stages in support of The Killers and Kasabian as well as heading out on their debut headline US Tour.