THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE to Open November 19 for TSO 30th Anniversary Tour

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Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) will celebrate its landmark 30th anniversary with a major winter tour featuring a spectacular, reimagined staging of its treasured tale, 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,' followed by a high-energy second set. Renowned for delivering fans the ultimate 'value for their dollar,' TSO pairs its legendary audio/visual experience, complete with over-the-top lasers, pyrotechnics, and special effects, with fan-friendly ticket pricing that welcomes generations of fans year after year.

'Thirty years in, we never take a single person in that audience for granted,' said TSO music director and guitarist Al Pitrelli. 'With the economy the way that it is right now, it shouldn't be a mortgage payment for a family to come out to see us. Paul O'Neill (TSO's late creator, lyricist, and composer) was very adamant about giving people in the audience more 'show' than they could've even imagined, and that's what we do every year. We reimagine the show, we rebuild it, we make it bigger than last year so people come back again. I want you to look and go 'Oh my God, they outdid themselves one more time!'. We want to make sure you guys can come out and celebrate because you and everyone in that audience are the greatest fans in the world.'

The foundation for this milestone was laid in 1996, when Paul O'Neill launched a project that would forever alter the music and holiday landscape. Since its formation, TSO has grown into a critically acclaimed, multi-platinum powerhouse progressive rock group, generating more than $1 billion in gross ticket sales and establishing its annual 'rock theater' tour as a multi-generational tradition. Now, three decades later, the group is bringing this treasured production to cities across North America once again.

As O'Neill explained in 2010, 'When someone goes to a TSO concert, we don't want them to walk away saying 'that was a great show' or 'that was worth it' or even 'that was the best show I've seen in a long time.' We want them to say, 'Man, that was the best show ever; we just ripped that band off.''

Fan club pre-sales start September 10 and 11, with national and local pre-sales beginning pre-sales on September 17, and public on sale beginning September 18. To ensure this milestone celebration remains accessible to as many families as possible, TSO significantly expanded lower-priced ticket inventory in every city across the tour.

For ticketing links and more information, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

Tour Dates

Thurs., Nov. 19 — Green Bay, WI — Resch Center — 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Thurs., Nov. 19 — Council Bluffs, IA — Mid-America Center — 7:00PM

Sat., Nov. 21 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sat., Nov. 21 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Nov. 22 — Youngstown, OH — Covelli Centre — 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Nov. 22 — Colorado Springs, CO — Broadmoor World Arena — 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Tues., Nov. 24 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza — 7:30PM

Tues., Nov. 24 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Fri., Nov. 27 — Manchester, NH — SNHU Arena — 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Fri., Nov. 27 — Boise, ID — ExtraMile Arena — 2:00PM & 7:00PM

Sat., Nov. 28 — Worcester, MA — DCU Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sat., Nov. 28 — Portland, OR — Moda Center — 3:30PM & 8:00PM

Sun., Nov. 29 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena — 3PM & 8:00PM

Sun., Nov. 29 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 2 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena — 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 2 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Thurs., Dec. 3 — Charleston, WV — Charleston Coliseum — 7:30PM

Thurs., Dec. 3 — Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center — 7:00PM

Fri., Dec. 4 — Toledo, OH — Huntington Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Fri., Dec. 4 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob Ultra Arena — 7:00PM

Sat., Dec. 5 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sat., Dec. 5 — Ontario, CA — Toyota Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 6 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 6 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 9 — Allentown, PA — PPL Center — 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center — 7:00PM

Thurs., Dec. 10 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center — 7:30PM

Thurs., Dec. 10 — Bossier City, LA — Brookshire Grocery Arena — 7:00PM

Fri., Dec. 11 — Greenville, SC — Bon Secours Wellness Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Fri., Dec. 11 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sat., Dec. 12 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sat., Dec. 12 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 13 — Atlanta, GA — Gas South Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 13 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 16 — Charlottesville, VA — John Paul Jones Arena — 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 16 — Birmingham, AL — Legacy Arena at the BJCC — 7:00PM

Thurs., Dec. 17 — Albany, NY — MVP Arena — 7:30PM

Thurs., Dec. 17 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena — 7:00PM

Fri., Dec. 18 — Hershey, PA — Giant Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Fri., Dec. 18 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena — 7:00PM

Sat., Dec. 19 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena — 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Sat., Dec. 19 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center — 2:30PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 20 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 20 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Tues., Dec. 22 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Tues., Dec. 22 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse — 3PM & 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 23 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 23 — Chicago, IL — Allstate Arena — 2:45PM & 8:00PM

Sat., Dec. 26 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sat., Dec. 26 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 27 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Sun., Dec. 27 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Tues., Dec. 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena — 3PM & 7:30PM

Tues., Dec. 29 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 30 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Wed., Dec. 30 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center — 3PM & 7:30PM

Based on TSO's TV show and multi-platinum DVD, 'The Ghosts of Christmas Eve' follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater's caretaker, who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building's past to turn her life around.

The rock opera features beloved songs originally forged by O'Neill and the group's composers - tracks that have evolved into massive, permanent fixtures of modern culture. TSO's signature hit, 'Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,' has achieved rare status as an untouchable seasonal juggernaut. Standing as the #3 best-selling holiday digital single in music history, the track alone has amassed more than 300 million global streams. Decades after its initial recording, the RIAA 3x Platinum-certified track remains in heavy seasonal radio rotation, dominates commercial soundtracks, and serves as the global standard for synchronized neighborhood and commercial animated light displays every winter.

Alongside the group's signature single: TSO's brilliant, Pachelbel-inspired 'Christmas Canon,' which itself commands over 250 million streams, and enduring fan-favorites like 'O Come All Ye Faithful,' 'Mad Russian Christmas,' 'Wizards in Winter,' 'Requiem (the Fifth)' and 'This Christmas Day', which also continue to anchor dozens of major holiday playlists across Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music, commanding top streaming numbers worldwide, year after year.

As in all previous years, at least a $1 of every ticket sold benefits select local charities. Driven by their massive fanbase, TSO reached a monumental milestone in 2024, announcing they have now sold more than 20 million tickets in total and distributed in excess of $20 million to worthy charities all across North America.

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