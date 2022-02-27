THE FROYS Release Debut LP, Mala Vibra

The Froys' debut LP is the latest release from DIW Records. Mala Vibra, the title of the collection of songs, is out now. The song can be streamed here via Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more.

The Froys formed in Mexico City in 2016, and the band includes brothers Dylan and Brandon, along with their cousin Kevin. Their personal experiences, the burden of an ordinary life as a teenager in Mexico City, and a whole bunch of tie-dye shirts are well represented in their sound, which travels between garage and psychedelia. Mala Vibra is The Froys' debut LP, and they cite the album's main influences as early 2010 garage punk and Latin bands, like Los Esquizitos, Sgt Papers and Las Pipas de La Paz.

They stated, "For the album, we sought to make an amalgamation of the sounds and influences of our first 2 EP's, and at the same time explore new genres and the most important challenge: writing songs in Spanish.The album is called Mala Vibra because it is the feeling that characterizes that time of our lives where everything was pessimism, bad news and uncomfortable situations."

Find The Froys on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.