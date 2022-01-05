THE BEATLES: GET BACK Rooftop Concert to Debut in IMAX

The Beatles' unforgettable concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps' Savile Row headquarters on January 30, 1969, will debut as a 60-minute feature at an Exclusive IMAXÂ® Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30, 2022.

To celebrate the anniversary of the landmark performance, select IMAXÂ® theaters will host the screenings with a filmmaker Q&A and give away exclusive mini-posters. The Q&A will be broadcast via satellite simultaneously to all connected IMAX locations. "I'm thrilled that the rooftop concert from 'The Beatles: Get Back' is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen," says director/producer Peter Jackson. "It's The Beatles' last concert, and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it."

"Ever since Peter Jackson's beautiful and illuminating docuseries debuted, we've heard non-stop from fans who want to experience its unforgettable rooftop performance in IMAX," says Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment. "We are so excited to partner with Disney to bring 'Get Back' to an entirely new stage and give Beatles fans everywhere a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch and hear their heroes in the unrivalled sight and sound of IMAX."

The concert, which features in its entirety in Peter Jackson's original docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back," will be optimized for IMAX screens, digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX ExperienceÂ® with proprietary IMAX DMRÂ® (Digital Remastering) technology. Tickets for the Exclusive IMAX Event Screening and Filmmaker Q&A on January 30, 2022, are currently on sale here.

A global theatrical engagement of the 60-minute feature, "The Beatles: Get Back-The Rooftop Concert," will then run February 11-13, 2022. The complete docuseries, "The Beatles: Get Back," will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD in the U.S. on February 8, 2022.

Directed by three-time OscarÂ®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "They Shall Not Grow Old"), "The Beatles: Get Back" takes audiences back in time to the band's January 1969 recording sessions, which became a pivotal moment in music history. The docuseries showcases The Beatles' creative process as they attempt to write 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years. Faced with a nearly impossible deadline, the strong bonds of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr are put to the test.

The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio, most of which has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to this Beatles treasure trove, all of which has now been brilliantly restored. What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor, and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world's most iconic songs are composed and performed.

The docuseries features - for the first time in its entirety - The Beatles' last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London's Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band's final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The three-part docuseries includes never-before-seen, restored footage that at times includes explicit language, mature themes, and smoking. Viewer discretion is advised.

An exciting new collaboration between The Beatles and Jackson presented by The Walt Disney Studios in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd., "The Beatles: Get Back" is directed by Peter Jackson and stars John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. The docuseries is produced by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Jonathan Clyde ("Eight Days a Week"), Clare Olssen ("They Shall Not Grow Old") and Peter Jackson, with Apple Corps' Jeff Jones ("Eight Days a Week") and Ken Kamins ("The Hobbit" trilogy) serving as executive producers. Jabez Olssen ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") serves as the film's editor, the music supervisor is Giles Martin ("Rocketman"), Michael Hedges ("The Adventures of Tintin") and Brent Burge ("The Hobbit" trilogy) serve as the series re-recording mixers, and the music is mixed by Giles Martin and Sam Okell ("Yesterday").

"The Beatles: Get Back" is currently streaming exclusively on Disney+.