T.G. Sheppard's 50th Anniversary Tour to Hit Louisville Aug 23, Texas in Oct

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Country music artist T.G. Sheppard is celebrating the 45th anniversary of his signature No. 1 hit, 'Party Time,' written by Bruce Channel and produced by Buddy Killen. Released in June 1981 as the second single from Sheppard's album I Love 'Em All, the song became Sheppard's eighth No. 1 hit on the country charts. 'Party Time' spent one week at No. 1 and remained on the country chart for 13 weeks.

'I found this song more than 45 years ago while digging through the tape and song vault at Tree Publishing Company, looking for material for a new album. I was told I couldn't record it because Jerry Lee Lewis had it on hold and was planning to record it the very next day. For whatever reason, Jerry Lee decided to pass on the song, and as soon as I found out, I rushed into the studio to record it. The rest is history. It has gone on to become one of the most popular songs I've ever recorded.' - T.G. Sheppard

Sheppard first topped the charts with his debut #1 single, 'Devil in the Bottle,' released in October 1974. The song quickly climbed to #1 on the U.S. country singles chart, remaining in the Top 40 for ten weeks and launching an extraordinary career. Over the years, Sheppard has amassed an impressive 22 No. 1 hits, including timeless favorites like 'Last Cheater's Waltz,' 'I'll Be Coming Back for More,' 'Party Time,' 'Only One You,' 'I Loved 'Em Every One,' and 'Slow Burn.' His remarkable career has also earned him a place among Billboard's 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time. Sheppard is now celebrating his 50th Anniversary Tour with performances across the country.

T.G. Sheppard's Tour Schedule

AUG 23 - Kentucky State Fair / Louisville, Ky.

OCT 03 - Ellis County Expo Center / Waxahachie, Texas

OCT 04 - Wyloh Ranch / Grandview, Texas

OCT 09 - REO Starplex & Event Center / Longview, Texas

OCT 10 - Ritz Theatre / Crockett, Texas

OCT 21 - Adler Theatre / Davenport, Iowa

OCT 22 - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts / Bloomington, Ill.

NOV 14 - Spirit Lake Casino & Resort / Saint Michael, N.D.

JAN 23 - Kicks Club / Arlington, Texas

FEB 07 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

FEB 08 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

FEB 09 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

FEB 10 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

FEB 11 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

FEB 12 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

FEB 13 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

FEB 14 - The Country Music Cruise 2027 / Dania Beach, Fla.

For more information on T.G. Sheppard, visit his website at tgsheppard.com.

About T.G. Sheppard

T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. That passion and a steadfast dedication to entertainment have made him one of the most popular live performers in country music today. With 22 #1 hit songs, his live concerts are chock-full of his chart-topping tunes like 'Last Cheater's Waltz,' 'I Loved 'Em Every One,' and 'Do You Wanna Go To Heaven.' A few of his other career milestones include hosting 'The T.G. Sheppard Show,' formerly on Sirius XM's Elvis Radio and Prime Country. He was the voice of the Folgers 'The Best Part Of Waking Up' commercial and had the T.G. Sheppard Folgers NASCAR racing team. Sheppard was also a guest host for Nashville Now.

Sheppard's most recent solo album, 'Midnight In Memphis' is available now, with the title track being written by his friend, Barry Gibb. With over 50 years of show business under his belt, it's only natural that Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer, producer, and songwriter who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more, combined with a steadfast commitment to entertainment, has truly made T.G. Sheppard one of the great legends in country music and an official spokesman for Springer Mountain Farms.

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