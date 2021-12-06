TEMPERS Share Lead Single from Newly-Announced Album

New York City duo, comprised of Jasmine Golestaneh and Eddie Cooper, aka Tempers specialize in a sleek strain of low-lit poetic synth-pop. Today they've returned with the announcement of their forthcoming album, New Meaning, out April 1 via DAIS (Pre-Order Here) and have released its lead single, "Unfamiliar".

Speaking about the track, Tempers' vocalist Jasmine Golestaneh reveals, "'Unfamiliar' explores the idea of progress, and what qualities might be needed to actualise it. So often change is just a rebranding of the same structures and conventions, history repeating itself. But also on a personal level, it's hard not to repeat mistakes, habits are so seductive. I was thinking about the power of liminal space, and how building a tolerance to unfamiliarity might be a revolutionary act."

With their self-produced New Meaning, Tempers present an album about navigating the unknown, coping mechanisms and exploring the nature of choice. Its ten songs reflect on the creation of meaning as an access to liberation in times of transition and loss, speculating on the transformative potential that exists alongside the grief of living in a world that is in an ongoing state of crisis.

This is distinctly nocturnal music, elegantly introspective and quietly intense, born of "living in a society that is still a dream of itself." Tracks like "Unfamiliar," "Nightwalking," and "Sightseeing" distill the Tempers template to icy pop perfection, drum machinery framed in shivering reverb, Golestaneh's voice both ethereal and towering, simultaneously within and above. Cooper speaks of production ideas regarding "human architecture," breathing life into the precision of electronics, and of melodic intervals "on the exact edge between major and minor, severe and sweet."

On other cuts, Golestaneh and Cooper's production skews more evocatively greyscale, from new wave shadowplay ("Carried Away") to depressive disco ("In And Out Of Hand") to an elegy of hopeful resignation ("Secrets And Lies"). The album's themes are echoed in the evocative cover photo, Lost Hotel (2016) by Beijing-based photography artist Chen Wei.

New Meaning is a document of forking paths and fleeting transcendence, the celebration of instability and impermanence, of embracing "a constant state of becoming." Ten anthems for a derailed age, fugitive and sympathetic, nightwalking through an "anguished city" towards a nameless future, poised for rebirth: "When I have / when I have no name / my joy is blinding."

The album has a companion book of original artwork and lyrics. Golestaneh created a hand made collage for each song, translating it's sonic landscapes and lyrical themes into concrete images. The book is published by Old Habits Press.

Listen to the single here: