TEETHE Share 'Moon,' New Single From Saddle Creek's Document Single Series

The single is available now.

Oct. 29, 2023

Teethe have shared a video for “Moon,” the Texas slowecore band's new single for Saddle Creek's Document Series.

“Moon is a song about love until death and the dreaming, inhibited moon - a circle that forever fades and grows, symbolizing the cycles we live in, the gravity of expectations, isolation, and the credence of loss and growth,” the band explains.

While attending the University of North Texas in Denton, TX, a small college town outside of Dallas, members of the band met and began performing in various other groups (Dead Sullivan, Crisman, MAH EE OH). They eventually moved in together are Teethe was born. 

Now spread between Dallas and Austin, the band continues to record music and play shows, releasing two singles, Tag and Lucky, in 2022 and touring with Charlie Martin of Hovvdy, Momma, Milly, Waveform, and They Are Gutting A Body of Water.

The 19th installment of Saddle Creek's Document series comes from two bands - Bedlocked and Teethe. 

Teethe and Bedlocked are, cumulatively, a sonic manifestation of the unyielding strength in sprawl that Texas has always had in droves. Bedlocked is music written by J. Zach Gomez while Teethe is a slowcore band currently based in Dallas, Texas whose members consist of Boone Patrello of Dead Sullivan, Grahm Robinson of MAH KEE OH, Madeline Dowd of Crisman, and Jordan Garrett of Hat Hair. 

Both tracks in this split carry a warm sentimentality, the kind of communal current that leaps from one sty backyard beer to the next, shared with the chosen family of the house shows these two bands formed a new mold in. “All Over Again” is getting to a point where you nd yourself having to restart the process of growing and changing just when it felt like it you were getting better,” says Gomez of Bedlocked. The space created in the heavy, distorted churning of “All Over Again“ and the airy, loving banter of “Moon” both, in their opposition, evoke the kind of endless, open, questioning sky that you can count on no matter where in the Lone Star State you nd yourself. 

The Document Series has always been about showcasing the untapped potential of DIY spaces across the country — what place could be more emblematic of that than the only state you can nd yourself touring through for an entire week, still feeling like you've more to see? Suburban outcasts, West Texas teens, and coastal punks reach a common - ality through music here unlike anywhere else. Welcome to a new era of solidarity in reverb.

Photo Credit: Alex Montenegro

 



