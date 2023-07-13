TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is coming to theaters August 2, 2023. 

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADEST Photo 4 Video: Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale

Don’t miss the fun! Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, coming to theaters August 2, 2023. 

According to Fandango’s recent moviegoing survey of more than 6,000 ticket buyers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was voted one of the most-anticipated summer movies of 2023.  

To celebrate, Fandango is debuting a new episode of their “Big Ticket” interview series! Fandango correspondent Perri Nemiroff sits down with writer, producer, and voice of Bebop Seth Rogen as well as stars Ice Cube (Superfly), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Micah Abbey (Donatello) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo) to discuss everything TMNT!

They dive into the inspiration behind the newest installment, why having actual teenagers voice the turtles made such a difference in the film, the story behind Ice Cube’s villain Superfly and so much more! Fans can watch the latest episode of Fandango’s “Big Ticket” series on the Fandango YouTube channel here or on Fandango.

Additionally, Fandango is offering special limited-time offers between July 13 and August 1 for users who sign up for Fandango FanAlert, which allows movie lovers to receive notifications when tickets become available, awareness of content drops for select titles, access to exclusive videos, offers and more. Audiences that sign up for FanAlert not only get an exclusive “Buy 2 Get 2 Free” offer but also double reward points when they purchase a ticket to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. 

The excitement doesn’t stop there! From July 25 to August 20, fans who buy a ticket to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be able to purchase a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Double Feature for $9.99 on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service, to continue enjoying the lean, green and mean pizza-loving team from the comfort of their homes.

Get your advance tickets for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Fandango here.




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Drops Eras Tour Live Songs Photo
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Taylor Swift is selling the live versions of two 'Speak Now' songs on her website, recorded at her record-breaking Eras Tour concerts. 'Dear John (Live From Minneapolis)' and 'Last Kiss (Live From Kansas City)' are now available on her website, along with all 24 songs from her latest 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' release.

2
Cole Gallagher Falls For A Vampire In New Stumbling In The Dark Song Photo
Cole Gallagher Falls For A Vampire In New 'Stumbling In The Dark' Song

The song comes from his debut EP The Confluence, produced by seven-time GRAMMY winner Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Phish, Jack White) and featuring members of the 400 Unit on all tracks. Yesterday, “Stumbling In The Dark” was featured at Magnet who called the song “starkly emotional.” Watch the video now!

3
Galvo Announces Debut LP The HeARTist & Shares Getting Better Photo
Galvo Announces Debut LP 'The HeARTist' & Shares 'Getting Better'

Recorded at Porchlight Studios, the album is recorded and mixed by Niall Woods and mastered by 9-time Grammy winner Dave Collins (The Police, Soundgarden, Weezer). Across the 14-track, self-produced project, Galvo touches on themes of love, loss, and hope against the storms of life.

4
DESERT DAZE Moves To 2024 & Announces DAZE IN THE CITY Photo
DESERT DAZE Moves To 2024 & Announces DAZE IN THE CITY

Organizers will also celebrate the Desert Daze community this fall with DAZE IN THE CITY: a concert odyssey from October 10 - 15, 2023 at multiple venues across Southern California featuring Les Claypool's Frog Brigade, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Melody's Echo Chamber, The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, Blonde Redhead, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'Maya Donovan Unveils Introspective New Single 'Lenox'
Advertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' AlbumAdvertisement Share 'Victory' Single From Upcoming 'Escorts' Album
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On SaleTEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale
Taylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live SongsTaylor Swift Drops 'Eras Tour' Live Songs

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CAMELOT