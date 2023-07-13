TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Tickets Now On Sale

Don’t miss the fun! Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, coming to theaters August 2, 2023.

According to Fandango’s recent moviegoing survey of more than 6,000 ticket buyers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was voted one of the most-anticipated summer movies of 2023.

To celebrate, Fandango is debuting a new episode of their “Big Ticket” interview series! Fandango correspondent Perri Nemiroff sits down with writer, producer, and voice of Bebop Seth Rogen as well as stars Ice Cube (Superfly), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Micah Abbey (Donatello) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo) to discuss everything TMNT!

They dive into the inspiration behind the newest installment, why having actual teenagers voice the turtles made such a difference in the film, the story behind Ice Cube’s villain Superfly and so much more! Fans can watch the latest episode of Fandango’s “Big Ticket” series on the Fandango YouTube channel here or on Fandango.

Additionally, Fandango is offering special limited-time offers between July 13 and August 1 for users who sign up for Fandango FanAlert, which allows movie lovers to receive notifications when tickets become available, awareness of content drops for select titles, access to exclusive videos, offers and more. Audiences that sign up for FanAlert not only get an exclusive “Buy 2 Get 2 Free” offer but also double reward points when they purchase a ticket to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The excitement doesn’t stop there! From July 25 to August 20, fans who buy a ticket to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be able to purchase a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Double Feature for $9.99 on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service, to continue enjoying the lean, green and mean pizza-loving team from the comfort of their homes.

Get your advance tickets for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Fandango here.