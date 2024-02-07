TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (TAYLOR'S VERSION) Coming to Disney+; 'Cardigan' & Four More Acoustic Songs to Be Featured

Disney+ announced that “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version),” which is the concert film in its entirety for the first time and includes the song “cardigan” and four additional acoustic songs, will make its streaming debut on March 15, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

The history-making, cinematic experience from 14-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” directed by Sam Wrench, grossed more than $260 million worldwide at the global box office, making it the top selling concert film of all-time.

In making the announcement Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “’The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+.”

