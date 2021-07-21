TAUK Shares Intergalactic Video for 'Moon Dub'

Earlier this month, TAUK shared "Moon Dub," their first studio release since March 2020. Today, the New York-bred ensemble shares the track's extraterrestrial-inspired video, directed by Dani Barbieri. Accompanying the fully instrumental track, listeners can join TAUK on a journey from Earth to outer space, with infectious beats and expansive sonic exploration. The vintage-tinged video chronicles the four-piece as they suit up, prepare for a space expedition and fly to the moon for a gravity-defying performance. "We started throwing ideas around and Charlie came up with the concept of having the band play on the moon," shares guitarist Matt Jalbert.

Watch the space-inspired video via YouTube below.

Of the video's concept, Jalbert elaborates, "The floating, spacey nature of the song coupled with Dani's excellent creative input and execution brought us to Volvox Labs where we were able to make it feel like we are playing on the moon and do the shoot on their high-tech screens and come away with an amazing looking video. It was then that we actually landed on the song title. It was damn hot in those space suits, but worth it in the end."

Barbieri offered her creative input. "As a director, it's rare to visualize a music video so vividly upon being pitched an idea," she shares. But with "Moon Dub," it was different. "I could see the whole video in my head almost instantaneously." Of the production, she reflects, "this was the most ambitious production I've ever taken on-between integrating cutting edge LED screen technology, Super 8mm film and stop motion animation, there were A LOT of moving parts." Barbieri is credited with production, costume design and set design, alongside directing the video. Additionally, Barbieri got her hands dirty, literally, sharing, "I built a practical moon surface and moon rocks with my bare hands! Needless to say, this video was a labor of love and I'm so grateful and proud of my team for the artistry they poured into every detail."

The video was captured over a single, hot summer day in New York City, in a studio without air conditioning. Despite this minor set back, Barbieri reflects, "the men in TAUK brought 100% energy to every single take. They are true heroes and it was a gift and a dream to take them to the moon!"

The four-piece also recently announced their return to the road and just added PHISH after party play in Atlantic City, NJ on August 13th, featuring a rare Beatles vs. Hendrix set and special guest Robert Randolph. Boombox will kick off the night. A full list of dates can be found on the band's website and below.

