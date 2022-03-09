TATYANA Announces Debut LP 'Treat Me Right'

Following her recent acclaimed single "Between The Lines"' picked as BBC Radio 1's 'Next Big Wave' and which compelled The Forty Five to ask "is electro-harp pop our new fave genre? Quite possibly" - today, electro-pop artist and harpist, TATYANA announces her debut album, Treat Me Right, alongside an irresistible track and video, "Kiss Me Right Now," out everywhere now. Due out April 22nd via Sinderlyn, the forthcoming ten-track, highly-anticipated LP is also now available for pre-order & pre-save here.

TATYANA's latest sugar-coated pop banger sees the musician gush over her latest crush. In the infectious chorus, over auto-tuned vocals, she sings, "You could kiss me right now / I've been dreaming 'bout it / I've been dreaming 'bout a guy like you / Someone I know is gonna see me through." The synthy, sweet, sparkling track builds like a crush does, slow at first, then comes crashing in, all at once.

In the accompanying playful video, from the comfort of her own bed, TATYANA is joined by friends who each meet their crush for a kiss, fittingly, with lollipops hanging out of their mouths. Directed by Molly Daniel, the video brilliantly captures the butterflies of a new crush-the nerves, the cheek-to-cheek smiles and foolishly stumbling through a kiss-each feel tangible, with some shots seen through a grainy lens as nostalgia seeps through.

Speaking about the video, director Molly Daniel explains "'KMRN' was a super fun way to explore the "kiss", pleasure and the mental and psychical foreplay of relationships. We wanted to create something light and fun, while keeping a foot in reality so that sexuality could be displayed in a less performative manner whilst also giving everyone a chance to be playful. Tatyana was really open minded from the start and the song really echoed the energy we created that day!"

Over ten tracks on Treat Me Right, TATYANA manages to achieve pop excellence, combined with the twinkling, unrivaled sounds of a harp and production by dream collaborator, Joseph Mount (Metronomy). Speaking about the album, TATYANA says "'Treat Me Right', the title of the album, encapsulates so much about the themes on the record- it's sweet-toothed, made with a wink, tongue in cheek, brimming with innuendoes. I wanted to examine romance at its critical early stage - the beginning - where it's all escapism, projection and dreams. I lived this record, and I'm very happy to have captured the giddiness of new love and desire in one place. It's a place I can always return to - and be reminded of the magic in those first encounters with matters of the heart.

"Kiss Me Right Now," is out everywhere now, radiates pop perfection while capturing the butterflies of a new crush, and begs to stick in your head. Pre-order TATYANA's debut album, Treat Me Right, now and find TATYANA on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for much more to come.

