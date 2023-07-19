TASH SULTANA Announces Support Acts For North American Tour

TASH SULTANA Announces Support Acts For North American Tour

SUGAR, the upcoming EP from multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer, and entrepreneur TASH SULTANA, has a new release date, August 18. Due out via their own label, Lonely Lands Records, it’s available for pre-order now here.

The new release date comes as TASH prepares to launch their 32-city headlining North American tour. The shows follow summer performances in Europe and kick off August 22 in San Diego before wrapping October 1 in Memphis and include cities they have never performed in before as well as major festivals appearances. See below for full list of dates and support acts  Chiiild, Go-Jo, Bailen. 

In advance of the EP, TASH recently released (July 5) a new track, "Bitter Lovers.” The song--which follows two previous singles, “James Dean” and “New York”--takes a different turn with a collaboration featuring American soul R&B artist BJ The Chicago Kid. The song showcases their combined exceptional chemistry and creative synergy. The journey began when BJ shared a demo with Tash during their tour in September 2022.

SUGAR was co-engineered, produced, composed and arranged by TASH who played every single instrument on the EP. TASH--who withheld releasing any new projects for over two years--came into the EP with a refreshing perspective, described as a combination of past, present and future workings. The new release embodies their commitment to innovation and artistic exploration. Fans will hear this as a teaser of an “album cut in half.”

TASH reveals that the EP’s theme serves as a reflection piece, encapsulating their life from 2021 to 2023. It is a captivating storytelling experience incorporating cryptic wording and musical style, leaving the true message open to interpretation. TASH ensures that no one will ever fully discover the true meaning of the message.

TASH wrote the songs for the SUGAR in the comfort of their own home, studio, and mind, with their notebook serving as a creative companion throughout the journey. This intimate environment allowed TASH to explore their musical vision and fully bring it to life.

TOUR DATES

*AUG 22 -- The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park -- San Diego, CA

*AUG 23 -- Avila Beach Resort -- Avila Beach, CA

*AUG 25 -- Frost Amphitheater -- Stanford, CA

*AUG 26 -- Britt Pavilion -- Jacksonville, OR

AUG 27 -- Thing -- Port Townsend, WA

*AUG 29 -- Orpheum Theatre -- Vancouver, BC

*AUG 30 -- Cuthbert Amphitheater -- Eugene, OR

SEP 1 -- Sandy Amphitheater -- Sandy, UT

*SEP 2 -- Dillon Amphitheater -- Dillon, CO -- SOLD OUT

*SEP 3 -- Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater -- Vail, CO

*SEP 5 -- Harrah's Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge -- Kansas City, MO

+SEP 6 -- The Sylvee -- Madison, WI

+SEP 8 -- The Salt Shed -- Chicago, IL

+SEP 9 -- Megacorp Pavilion -- Newport, KY

+SEP 10 -- Agora Theatre -- Cleveland, OH

+SEP 12 -- Rebel -- Toronto, ON

+SEP 13 -- Mtelus -- Montreal, QC

+SEP 15 -- Roadrunner -- Boston, MA

SEP 16 -- Sea.Hear.Now -- Asbury Park, NJ

+SEP 17 -- Kings Theatre -- Brooklyn, NY

XSEP 19 -- Harrisburg University At The Forum -- Harrisburg, PA

XSEP 20 -- Ting Pavilion -- Charlottesville, VA

SEP 22 -- The Tabernacle -- Atlanta, GA -- SOLD OUT

SEP 23 -- The Pageant -- St. Louis, MO

SEP 24 -- Format Festival -- Bentonville, AR

XSEP 27 -- The Fillmore -- New Orleans, LA

XSEP 29 -- 713 Music Hall -- Houston, TX

XSEP 30 -- The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory -- Irving, TX

OCT 1 -- Mempho Music Festival -- Memphis, TN

XOCT 3 -- Rabbit Rabbit -- Asheville, NC

XOCT 4 -- Mars Music Hall -- Huntsville, AL

OCT 8 -- Austin City Limits Music Festival -- Austin, TX

With Special Guest CHIIILD*, GO-JO+, BAILENX

Photo: Tash Sultana





