TASH SULTANA Announces 'Sugar' EP Set For August Release

TASH SULTANA--multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer, and entrepreneur--is making waves with the announcement of their upcoming EP, SUGAR, set for release August 11 via their own label, Lonely Lands Records, and available for pre-order now here.

In advance of the EP, TASH has released a new track, "Bitter Lovers,” out July 5. The song--which follows two previous singles, “James Dean” and “New York”--takes a different turn with a collaboration featuring American soul R&B artist BJ The Chicago Kid. The song showcases their combined exceptional chemistry and creative synergy. The journey began when BJ shared a demo with Tash during their tour in September 2022.

TASH explains, "Pretty sure it's like any typical modern-day music collab. We had been following each other for a while cause I'm a fan of what he does, and lo and behold, one morning, I woke up, and there was a nice little message in my DM's from BJ saying, 'let's fing do a track.' Now here we are."

TASH began working on the track in their own Lonely Lands Studio laying down the verse and chorus harmonies and flipping the ending with beat sampling, heavy basslines, and a sax solo. But the missing piece wasn’t filled until February 2023, with the final touches laid in person at a Los Angeles studio. BJ’s verse was crafted on the spot, and the harmonies were laid before the verse, an interesting approach to working almost completely backwards.

"It means something different to both of us, which is why we decided to split a verse each and come together in the chorus,’ TASH explains. “For me, some people just think you're going to be waiting around forever, in any capacity, for a friend, lover, or family member. I got boundaries with people, and that's what I'm getting at in this track.”

“This was one I had in the stash waiting for a good home, or I would use it myself,” BJ says. “So happy Tash loved it as much as myself. This one will only get better with time.”

SUGAR was co-engineered, produced, composed and arranged by TASH who played every single instrument on the EP. TASH--who withheld releasing any new projects for over two years--came into the EP with a refreshing perspective, described as a combination of past, present and future workings. The new release embodies their commitment to innovation and artistic exploration. Fans will hear this as a teaser of an “album cut in half.”

TASH reveals that the EP’s theme serves as a reflection piece, encapsulating their life from 2021 to 2023. It is a captivating storytelling experience incorporating cryptic wording and musical style, leaving the true message open to interpretation. TASH ensures that no one will ever fully discover the true meaning of the message.

TASH wrote the songs for the SUGAR in the comfort of their own home, studio, and mind, with their notebook serving as a creative companion throughout the journey. This intimate environment allowed TASH to explore their musical vision and fully bring it to life.

Fans of TASH can expect a mature approach in this EP, as it artfully blends sonics of past works NOTION, FLOW STATE and TERRA FIRMA. TASH skillfully weaves these elements together, imparting the lessons learned from the present moment. With their unique blend of musicality and introspection, TASH SULTANA will continue to captivate and inspire fans, delivering a transformative and deeply meaningful experience with their new EP.