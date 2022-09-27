TAMA GUCCI Releases 'Toxic' Cover & New EP

A pop star of his own design, Tama Gucci uses his expansive vocal range and innovative spirit to allow us to enjoy the world through a lens that curiously explores longing and romance in the digital age. His music bridges the gap between his Jamaican identity and fascination with 90s breakbeat music and he has become a staple performer in the NYC's emerging underground electronic queer scene.

Today, Tama Gucci aka Kymani Floyd, shares Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe) via Sinderlyn. His latest project features remixes of several tracks originally found on his widely praised 2021 Almost Blue EP including six remixes from Autow Nite Superstore, Swami Sound, Phyzical Trax, Indigo Heaven, Peter Fonda and SONIKKU.

Kymani notes, "The updated tracks on the Almost Blue deluxe are everything I want to play in the club with remixes by my favorite artists right now." Listen to the latest from the New York City-based, Miami-raised musician, vocalist, and electronic composer.

The project also includes a cover of the Britney Spears classic "Toxic," with Floyd noting, "Britney Spears is the blueprint for the modern day pop star, and I love her so much. But I also want to shatter the rules of what a 'pop star' is, so I made my version of 'Toxic' modern and inclusive."

The visual for the track was directed by Jonathan Qualtere, who has worked with pop icons including Madonna and Beyoncé, and directed his recently release "I'm A Slave 4 U"-inspired visual for his breakout single and dance floor anthem, "Challenge." The "Toxic" video was imagined as an intimate companion piece to "Challenge" and shares the same premise: Tama Gucci totally embodies the sense of being young, hot, fun and free. "The authenticity and self love he exudes and attracts breeds a community that is dynamic and loving, and, since we're from New York, it obviously looks kinda filthy and extremely sexy," notes Qualtere.

Tama Gucci forges his own sound that uniquely reimagines the intersection of Pop and R&B and has been featured by the likes of V Man, Gayletter, Bandcamp, Magnetic Magazine and more. His 2021 EP Almost Blue grapples with the challenges of transitional stages while, in the same vein, insisting on remaining unfazed and optimistic about the impermanence of emotional purgatory. Simultaneously nostalgic and futurism-centered in his artistic sensibility, Tama Gucci's music sounds like a distant memory from a rave you've never been to.

Watch the "Toxic" music video here:

Listen to the new EP here: