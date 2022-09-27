Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TAMA GUCCI Releases 'Toxic' Cover & New EP

TAMA GUCCI Releases 'Toxic' Cover & New EP

The "Toxic" cover was released alongside a music video.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  

A pop star of his own design, Tama Gucci uses his expansive vocal range and innovative spirit to allow us to enjoy the world through a lens that curiously explores longing and romance in the digital age. His music bridges the gap between his Jamaican identity and fascination with 90s breakbeat music and he has become a staple performer in the NYC's emerging underground electronic queer scene.

Today, Tama Gucci aka Kymani Floyd, shares Almost Blue (After Hours Deluxe) via Sinderlyn. His latest project features remixes of several tracks originally found on his widely praised 2021 Almost Blue EP including six remixes from Autow Nite Superstore, Swami Sound, Phyzical Trax, Indigo Heaven, Peter Fonda and SONIKKU.

Kymani notes, "The updated tracks on the Almost Blue deluxe are everything I want to play in the club with remixes by my favorite artists right now." Listen to the latest from the New York City-based, Miami-raised musician, vocalist, and electronic composer.

The project also includes a cover of the Britney Spears classic "Toxic," with Floyd noting, "Britney Spears is the blueprint for the modern day pop star, and I love her so much. But I also want to shatter the rules of what a 'pop star' is, so I made my version of 'Toxic' modern and inclusive."

The visual for the track was directed by Jonathan Qualtere, who has worked with pop icons including Madonna and Beyoncé, and directed his recently release "I'm A Slave 4 U"-inspired visual for his breakout single and dance floor anthem, "Challenge." The "Toxic" video was imagined as an intimate companion piece to "Challenge" and shares the same premise: Tama Gucci totally embodies the sense of being young, hot, fun and free. "The authenticity and self love he exudes and attracts breeds a community that is dynamic and loving, and, since we're from New York, it obviously looks kinda filthy and extremely sexy," notes Qualtere.

Tama Gucci forges his own sound that uniquely reimagines the intersection of Pop and R&B and has been featured by the likes of V Man, Gayletter, Bandcamp, Magnetic Magazine and more. His 2021 EP Almost Blue grapples with the challenges of transitional stages while, in the same vein, insisting on remaining unfazed and optimistic about the impermanence of emotional purgatory. Simultaneously nostalgic and futurism-centered in his artistic sensibility, Tama Gucci's music sounds like a distant memory from a rave you've never been to.

Watch the "Toxic" music video here:

Listen to the new EP here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' VideoVIDEO: Havanna Winter Releases 'Heaven To Me' Video
September 26, 2022

The track was released earlier this summer, while garnering heavy rotation in SiriusXM's Hits1 and generating over 400,000 streams on TikTok alone. 'Heaven To Me' was co-written by Winter, Maya K. (Bebe Rexha, Anitta, J Balvin) and Grammy award-winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Migos, Lady Gaga). Watch the new music video now!
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray ReleasePARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION Sets October Blu-ray Release
September 26, 2022

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE ULTIMATE CHILLS COLLECTION includes 9 Blu-ray discs, including the out-of-print 3D Blu-ray of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: THE GHOST DIMENSION, digital codes for each film, and an exclusive “home security sticker”—all housed in deluxe packaging containing reversible artwork for each title.
Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'Live Nation Urban & Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole Announce 'Pinky Cole Experience Tour'
September 26, 2022

Pinky Cole who is one of the world’s most prominent and outspoken celebrities in food and philanthropy as Founder, CEO, and Visionary behind Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and The Pinky Cole Foundation announced the launch of the star-studded “Pinky Cole Experience Tour” to celebrate the release of her game changing all vegan recipe book.
VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-SabakiVIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-Sabaki
September 26, 2022

Haru Nemuri has released two live performance videos filmed at the Ura-Sabaku Desert in Izu Oshima. Fans can now watch the performance videos for the songs “Never Let You Go” and the title track “Shunka Ryougen” now on YouTube. The videos have been released as Haru gears up for her upcoming North American tour.
Eszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With StewEszter Balint Releasing New Album Based on Her Anti-Musical Co-Written With Stew
September 26, 2022

Singer / songwriter / violinist / actress extraordinaire Eszter Balint is releasing her long-overdue fourth album, I HATE MEMORY! The album was recorded by Andy Taub at Brooklyn Recording with additional recording by Kato Hideki and Bryce Goggin at Trout Recording, produced by Balint and Hideki.