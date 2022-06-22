TALOS Shares New Song 'ALL OURS'

Irish artist Talos [Tal-oss] continues his comeback with a new single - the evocative, epic 'All Ours' - and announces his long-awaited third album, Dear Chaos, due out on October 7, 2022 via BMG.

'All Ours' is his second single in quick succession following last month's mesmerizing 'Dance Against The Calm'. Once again recorded at his home studio with long-time partner Ross Dowling, 'All Ours' was completed with co-producer Brian Joseph in his Eaux Claire studio in late 2021. The Niall O'Brien-made video is the second in a three-parter story set in west Cork.

Talos on 'All Ours': "'All Ours' is about hope, and the destructive nature of it. It's also about resilience and about walking with someone through the hardest of times. I've watched someone place limitless hope in another and be continually let down. And it was crushing. Sometimes we get to bear witness to another's tempest, and the only thing we can do is offer to be an accomplice on those climbs."

Dear Chaos is the third album from the Cork, Ireland-based artist. The 11-track album will be released on October 7, on digital, limited vinyl, and CD. The album can be pre-saved and pre-ordered here.

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed "a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience" by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

His second album, Far Out Dust, followed in 2019, broadening his fanbase (including a nod from a member of BTS) and leading to support tours with Aurora and Dermot Kennedy, alongside slots at the Bon Iver-helmed 37d03d/People festival in NYC, and a debut US TV appearance. His music has been featured in a number of high-profile US TV shows, including Siren, Prodigal Son and How To Get Away With Murder.

Watch the new music video here: