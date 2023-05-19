TAELA Unleashes 'life's a bitch…still' Deluxe EP & New Single 'i can't'

The deluxe edition of life’s a bitch, her acclaimed 2022 debut EP, contains five additional songs, including her new single, “i can’t.”

TAELA returns with life's a bitch...still, released today by Young Forever/Capitol Records. The deluxe edition of life's a bitch, her acclaimed 2022 debut EP, contains five additional songs, including her new single, "i can't." With her distinctive vocals at the forefront, the soul-baring track finds her struggling to disrupt the cycles of a toxic relationship.

"I wrote "I can't" to encapsulate the miserable feeling of loving someone so much that you're willing to lose who you are and sacrifice your well-being to keep them around. I wanted this song to be my final "goodbye" to the anchor in my life, someone I loved so much with all of my being who just wasn't capable of loving me on the same level. This was such an emotional release. It was so therapeutic for me and hopefully it will be for others who have been in a similar situation. I'm really proud of this one."

In the striking official video, TAELA gives an emotional performance of "i can't" in a bedroom shrouded in plastic and ready for renovation. Shot in Los Angeles, it was directed by Acacia Evans (Miranda Lambert, Megan Moroney), who also helmed the video for "keep your demons," another track from the deluxe EP.

TAELA says, "I wrote "keep your demons" when my marriage ended during the peak of postpartum depression. Every time I sing this song I feel a little bit stronger and more capable of being vulnerable and honest."

Born in Saint Louis, Missouri to Caucasian and Native American parents, the single mom took a leap of faith and relocated to Nashville to write songs in 2021. Landing a publishing deal with Kobalt allowed TAELA to focus on writing and recording.

In February 2022, she self-released the single "trophy," which debuted in the top 10 of the U.S. iTunes Alternative chart. The anthemic track, which examines how people perceive one another on social media, has amassed nearly six million combined global streams to date. The singles "i don't cry when i'm high" and "good in bed" followed in the lead-up to the November 2022 release of life's a bitch.

TAELA's frank, relatable songs have clearly struck a chord with fans. Her TikTok following has doubled since the EP's release while "trophy" and "good in bed" have each had over 20,000 UGC creates from users around the world. TAELA says, "I'm so thankful to have a safe place to share my stories. I'm healing. I'm smiling again."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans



