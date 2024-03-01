T-Pain & Young Ca$h Drop 'Biggest Booty'

GRAMMY Award-Winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain and Nappy Boy Entertainment artist, producer and songwriter Young Ca$h are back with their sophomore single – “Biggest Booty.”

The track and coinciding video are an ass-stounding in your face celebration of the derriere, of course. After leaving prison in the dust, the twosome decided to get the band back together for a night of debauchery – PRESS HERE to jump in their souped up '73 Impala and hit the strip club with Pain, his partner in crime Ca$h and special guest Akon.

The duo that brought you “The Introduction” late last year will release their debut album in the coming months, and Young Ca$h will join T-Pain on his Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour this summer. Full routing can be found below!

Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour Dates

May 29 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX*

May 30 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX*

June 4 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA*

June 6 – Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum – Windsor, ON*

June 8 – WISCANSIN FEST @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI^

June 11 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH*

June 12 – Stage AE – Pittsburg, PA*

June 13 – Meadow Event Park – Doswell, VA*

June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

June 21 – Stone Pony SummerStage – Asbury Park, NJ*

June 23 – Central Park SummerStage – New York, NY*

June 25 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD*

June 26 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC*

June 27 – Firefly Distillery Lawn – North Charleston, SC*

June 29 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA*

June 30 – Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL*

July 2 – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Jacksonville, FL*

July 3 – The Fillmore Miami Beach – Miami, FL*

* with LARussell, NandoSTL & Young Ca$h

^ with Akon, Dillon Francis, Pink Sweat$, Soulja Boy, LARussell, Ying Yang Twins, Yelawolf, Waka Flocka Flame, Flyana Boss, Myaap, Young Ca$h, Chayo Nash, NandoSTL & Djay Mando

About T-Pain

T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon.

T-Pain's recent viral sensations On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) (based on acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers), and inspirational single “Dreaming” showcase the innovative artist's powerful vocals and dynamic voice (all out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment). Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; the iconic artist won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time.

He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author, HelloFresh spokesperson and his collaboration with Spicewalla has sold out time and time again. Recipient of the 2023 Soul Train Legend Award, T-Pain recently teamed with Snoop Dogg on “That's How We Ballin” and launched his residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub (Resorts World Las Vegas). Upcoming festival appearances include his own Wiscansin Fest + performances at Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Wonderfront, Tacos & Tequila Fest, Lovers & Friends Festival and more.

About Young Ca$h

He's Young Ca$h to some, Joey Galaxy to others, but no matter what you call him, when he touches the mic, it hits differently. For years, music has ruled everything around Ca$h, and as a Nappy Boy Entertainment day one and marquee artist, he's just getting warmed up. Over the years, Young Ca$h has dropped a myriad of hits, bringing in the Joey Galaxy alias depending on the vibe of the track.

Early cuts like “Booty Wurk (One Cheek At A Time)” with T-Pain showed how Ca$h balanced the streets and the clubs perfectly. Known for dropping super hard bars in one breath and singing melodies in another, Ca$h's versatility has become his handshake. In most recent years, Ca$h has perfected his style, with songs like 2020's “Déjà Vu” showing clear evolution. Looking ahead into the new year, Ca$h has big plans. From his own solo debut album to the long-awaited Bluez Brothaz collaborative project, there is much more on the horizon. The sky isn't even the limit; it's more like the Galaxy.

About Nappy Boy Entertainment

Nappy Boy Entertainment is the record label and home to the musical talents of T-Pain, Young Ca$h, NandoSTL, and Chayo Nash. With successful releases such as T-Pain's On Top of the Covers and NandoSTL's Year of the Ape, the label is well on its way to making beautiful noise in the music industry.