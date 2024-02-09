T-Pain Releases Anthemic New Single 'Dreaming'

GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and global cultural icon T-Pain is kicking off 2024 with an inspirational new single called “Dreaming."

The soaring anthem, which showcases the innovative artist's powerful vocals and dynamic voice, is being released on the heels of the viral success of On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) with clips flooding TikTok, a shoutout from Ozzy Osborne and more.

"I've been sitting on this song for a very long time because I wanted to wait for the right time to release it to the world,” said T-Pain. “For some reason it just didn't feel right to just let this get eaten up by all the negative that is the world we live in, but with all this new-found and rekindled T-Pain love all over the place, the time is now."

2024 is the year of T-Pain, and this weekend he'll perform at several Super Bowl sanctioned events including the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration's 25th Anniversary where he'll join Earth Wind & Fire for a special medley of hits. The special will air Saturday night in primetime at 8pm ET on CBS. After that, he'll head to Indianapolis where he'll headline NBA All-Star Weekend's Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert on Friday, February 16 at the Indiana Convention Center alongside ZEDD. Limited tickets remain.

The icon's ability to command sold-out venues around the world is a testament to his distinctive talent and charisma, and just yesterday T-Pain launched his first Las Vegas Residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. PRESS HERE for tickets and a list of dates throughout this year. He'll continue rolling out new music and touring in 2024 -- which will include performances at Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Lovers & Friends Festival, a special Juneteenth Celebration at the Hollywood Bowl -- and more. Stay tuned for updates!

T-Pain continues to not only change the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but reshape the fabric of culture itself. He has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon.

Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; the iconic artist won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, natural voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time.

He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author, HelloFresh spokesperson and his collaboration with Spicewalla has sold out time and time again. Recipient of the 2023 Soul Train Legend Award, T-Pain recently teamed with Snoop Dogg on “That's How We Ballin” and announced his new duo project with Young Cash – Bluez Brothaz. To stay up to date on all things T-Pain, please visit tpain.com and nappyboy.net.

Upcoming T-Pain Performances

February 10 – Topgolf Las Vegas – The Ultra Country Club Presented by Michelob Ultra*

February 16 – Indiana Convention Center – NBA All Star Weekend's Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert ^

April 20 – Zouk Nightclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

May 4 – Lovers & Friends Festival – Las Vegas, NV

May 25 – BottleRock Napa Valley – Napa, CA

May 26 – Ayu Dayclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

June 14 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

July 11 – Zouk Nightclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

*with Lil Wayne, Alesso

^ with ZEDD

Photo Credit: Scrill Davis