Sylvan LaCue Tackles His Childhood Trauma on 'Young Sylvan EP. 2'

Young Sylvan Ep. 2 builds on February's first installment by adding more depth, emotion, and vulnerability through its gut-wrenching storytelling and anecdotes detailing LaCue's traumatic Miami upbringing through the lens of a grown man ready to lay his demons to rest once and for all. The EP is out everywhere today via LA-based Guin Records.

On YS2, LaCue enlists the help of recently released Drakeo the Ruler for the project's opening cut, "Penal Code 182.5," which features a Drakeo verse recorded from his solitary confinement holding cell before his release.

"Whereas YS1 was rapid and abrasive, YS2 slows things down just enough for the listener to pick up patterns and see exactly what this whole thing is about," LaCue said of the offering, adding that he opted to break his album into episodes to mimic the experience of traumatic episodes and triggers.

The lead single "Power Rangers," sees the Miami rapper flex his lyrical might over unapologetically bold electric guitar riffs by Australian guitarist, Orianthi.

"Power Rangers was my favorite show growing up as a kid. There was a sense of invincibility every time I watched it. This song was made with that same sentiment of invincibility," said the artist.

The release will be underscored by forthcoming videos for crew favorites "Peter Pan" and "P S 2" dropping April 5th and 19th respectively, both of which feature rising LA-based Nigerian violinist Grandmaster Vic.

Young Sylvan EP. 2 closes out with the lyrically potent "Bowser in the Sky" as LaCue makes it clear that he is back, and will not take any disrespect.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Young Sylvan Trilogy.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Jahnoy Lindsay