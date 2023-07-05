Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September

The new album will be out September 15.

Jul. 05, 2023

Sydney Sprague has formally announced and revealed details surrounding her highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘somebody in hell loves you’ out September 15 via Rude Records. Today, she releases the new single and music video for “overkill."

“The lyrics of the song are about loving someone who is way too good for you and doing way too much to make it work, feeling like you will do whatever you have to make someone stay even if its hell for you. It really comes through in the punchline of the chorus - “I would die to be by your side and to keep you standing still, yeah that’s over kill,” explains Sydney.

“overkill” is the second single to be released from the new album. In May she released the single and music video for “smiley face” – the first taste of what is to come from ‘somebody in hell loves you’. The anticipation stems from the wild success of her debut album ‘maybe i will see you at the end of the world’ which led to tours supporting acts like The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Jimmy Eat World, and Dashboard Confessional.

Her music caught the attention of publications like Kerrang!, DIY, CLASH, NPR, Refinery29, Under The Radar, Atwood Magazine, UPROXX and more who steadily kept her songs in their New Music Friday highlights of the week. She’s also been added to Spotify’s top indie playlists such as Fresh Finds and Amazon’s Fresh Indie.

When I started writing songs for this record during covid lockdown it felt like the movie had ended and the credits had rolled on life but we were all still here for some reason,” explains Sydney going into the process of recording the new album.

“Everything was just floating in this void and because of that I felt like I had all the time in the world to just do whatever I wanted. It was weirdly the freest I've ever felt. Writing became a way to entertain myself and make myself laugh instead of a way to wallow.

I spent a lot of time reflecting on the past and the people around me and processing things I’d never been able to. I was able to be more honest than I’d ever been in my songs. The fact that I'm able to share them now feels a little scary because when I was writing them they were really just for me, but I hope they can bring people the same sense of escape that they brought me.”

Pre-save and Pre-order ‘somebody in hell loves you’.

Sydney will be supporting Pool Kids on their upcoming US tour with additional support from Chase Petra. Tickets are on sale now and a full list of dates can be found below.

Sydney Sprague Tour Dates

July 6 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
July 7 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall’s
July 8 - Pontiac, MI - PUG Fest
July 9 - Cudahy, Wi - X-Ray Arcade
July 11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
July 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
July 14 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
July 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
July 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
July 18 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Austin
July 19 - Denton, TX - Andy’s Bar & Grill
July 21 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade
July 22 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive
July 23 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
July 24 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
July 25 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
July 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café
July 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Ukrainian American Citizens' Association (Ukie Club on Franklin)
July 29 – Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room
July 30 – Boston, MA – Crystal Ballroom
Aug 1 - Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd

Photo credit: Ellie Carty


